Winter evaluations will see Kansas 3-star 2026 WR Nate Sims take off
High school ballers in the heartland don’t always get the love they deserve, but mass appreciation from college football scouts is on the horizon for Nate Sims. The Class of 2026 speed burner showed out in all three-phases of the game leaving nothing to question about what he can do on the outside on offense. Kansas and Kansas State have jumped on the Ottawa Senior prospect with recruiting interest on the rise.
Sims (6-2, 174) was truly everywhere for the Cyclones in 2024.
“I played everything,” Sims stated. “I played quarterback, mainly I played slot receiver and a lot at receiver, and I played running back. On defense, I started the year at corner and then I was switched to safety. I played some at outside linebacker and I returned kicks.”
The speed pops on film.
“My best 40 time is a 4.39,” Sims shared. “I ran that at our high school, but I consistently run in the low 4.4s.”
That game changing element shows up on the track.
“This year I am only doing the 100 and 200; I’m not doing the relays,” Sims said. "My PR in the 100 is 10.78 and in the 200 it is 21.56.”
Sims added, “I got recruited a lot for my 200 time.”
The ability to take the top off of defenses is one of the many things college coaches love about the three-star.
“They really like my speed; that stands out the most,” Sims shared. “Schools like my ball skills, and how I get every ball. I don’t drop passes. The ones that have watched me play like my leadership on the field.”
Another run of scholarship offers is in the works.
“Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa State, they are the three main ones showing interest,” Sims stated. “There are some talking to me here and there but not consistently.”
Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Nebraska hosted Sims for games this season.
“The Kansas visit was good,” Sims shared. “I liked it. I visited for the Colorado game; that was a really good game. The vibe at Arrowhead was a little different but even there it was packed. They have a good fan base. It was loud. It felt like a college game.
“I talked to their receivers coach, coach (Terrence) Samuel, and to coach (Lance) Leipold, and to their recruiting coordinators. I like their offense. I really like Luke Grimm; I can see myself playing his role in their offense.”
The Wildcat fans helped make an impression on Sims while in Manhattan.
“It was a good visit,” Sims said. “I was there for the Oklahoma State game; I really liked the energy there and the fans. They have a great atmosphere. It was packed. They have a really-really good atmosphere there. Jayce Brown, I can see myself playing his position. He is a dog.”
One can’t talk about great fan bases without mentioning the Cornhuskers.
“I don’t think there was an open seat there,” Sims began. “They have a great fan base. I went for the UCLA game. I really like their coaching staff, and I loved their facilities; I’m ready to go back.”
On returning to Lincoln, Sims added, “I am pretty sure I will take a Junior Day visit to Nebraska in January.”
The Big 12 teams recruiting Sims are highly likely to see him again this spring.
“I am going to Kansas and Kansas State,” Sims stated. “I might go to Iowa State again. I will have to work everything around my schedule and workouts.”
Ames will forever be a special place for Sims.
“Our relationship has been really strong,” Sims shared. “I really like their staff, and I like their receivers coach, coach (Noah) Pauley. I liked their game against Arkansas State - they blew them out. I like the atmosphere there and their fans. That was actually my first visit.”
In addition to offseason workouts and competing in track, Sims is playing 7-on-7 this spring with Kansas Elite.
THE 2024 STAT LINE
Sims turned 27 receptions into 609 yards with seven touchdowns and toted the rock 24 times for 233 more yards with nine more scores posted. On defense, he racked up 62 tackles with 12 passes broken up and one interception. In the third phase, Sims took four kickoffs back covering 267 yards crossing into the end zone two more times.