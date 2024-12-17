California 2026 4-star DE Simote Katoanga breaks down recruiting plans
One of the easiest recruiting tools ever – dominate against Trinity League competition = college glory awaits. Year after year the Southern California high school football conference produces some of the nation's best talent. At JSerra Catholic, the Lions have a torchbearer in defensive end Simote Katoanga.
There’s no hyperbole when running down the long list of what Katoanga (6-5, 255) brings to the field. Twitchy with a great first step, Katoanga puts offensive linemen on roller skates pushing them into the lap of the quarterback. Even on plays where Katoanga doesn’t get the stat credit he has created chaos allowing his teammates to reap the rewards.
College scouts agree that Katoanga is a difference maker with 24 offers extended.
“They love that I can play off the edge and inside, like a hybrid,” Katoanga said. “They love my get off and my physicality. They love my speed and power.”
Bad news for California squads, Katoanga is adding more tools to the skill belt.
“I want to get better with my run fits, going to the side, and I am working on my pass rush moves,” Katoanga stated. “I want to be more fluid with my moves and not always relying on speed and power, but also my quickness.”
With Michigan showing interest, teams like Notre Dame, Georgia, Nebraska, Miami, Clemson, Cal, Oregon, Tennessee UCLA, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and Arizona State have dropped offers.
“Most of the schools that have offered reach out,” Katoanga shared. “I talk to most schools on a daily basis; each week I talk to them.”
Katoanga added which teams are communicating how the four-star would fit nicely into their scheme.
“Most of them are talking about how they’d use me; Notre Dame, Oregon, Clemson, Tennessee, and UDUB (Washington) tell me what they see me as. I talk to most of the schools about how they see me.”
USC, Clemson, Washington, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA hosted Katoanga for regular season games. The Class of 2026 talent broke down visits with the Bruins, Fighting Irish, and Buckeyes.
UCLA: “It was great. I definitely see them, since their head coach (Chip Kelly) left, I see their potential. I love seeing what they are building at UCLA. I love their potential for next season.”
Notre Dame: “Man, it was a great experience. One of the highlights was the player walk. They have a long line with fans on both sides; we walked after the players. The fans were cheering, even for the recruits. Watching their d-line dominate against Florida State was also very cool. It gave me a vision where I could see myself playing for them.”
Ohio State: “I had a great time there too. I had a great time talking to coach Larry Johnson (DL). I liked watching their defense and how they dominated against Indiana.”
The 2025 visit schedule is wide open for Katoanga.
“There is nothing set right now,” Katoanga stated. “I have not checked out Tennessee. I want to check them out before I start eliminating schools.”
Katoanga expanded on his future recruiting plans, “I will probably take spring visits; go to some practices and Junior Days. I will narrow it down from there. When I take my official visits, that will probably be my top schools.”