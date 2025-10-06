Four-star big man and Texas native Davion Adkins commits to Kansas
Davion Adkins, a four-star high school big man out of Texas, selected the next destination of his basketball career.
Adkins, the third-ranked center in the Class of 2026, committed to Kansas and head coach Bill Self. Adkins, who made his decision at halftime of Sunday’s Dynamic Prep-Notre Dame game on ESPN 2, chose the Jayhawks over Houston and Rutgers.
A 6-foot-9, 216-pound big man, Adkins played for Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas, Texas) before he transferred to Profile Prep in Florida for the 2025-26 season.
According to a report by Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com, Adkins had emergency surgery to repair a sports hernia on Saturday. He will miss a few weeks of the season as he recovers from the procedure.
Tay Kinney – who committed to the Jayhawks on Sept. 28 – was actively recruiting Adkins to Kansas, according to ZagsBlog.com. Kinney, an Atlanta native, is a five-star, top-ranked guard in the Class of 2026.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App