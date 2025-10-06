High School

Four-star big man and Texas native Davion Adkins commits to Kansas

Adkins played at Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy before he transferred to Prolific Prep

Kevin L. Smith

Davion Adkins (25) and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) faced Utah Prep Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School during the 2024-25 season. Adkins, a four-star center, committed to Kansas on Sunday.
Davion Adkins, a four-star high school big man out of Texas, selected the next destination of his basketball career.

Adkins, the third-ranked center in the Class of 2026, committed to Kansas and head coach Bill Self. Adkins, who made his decision at halftime of Sunday’s Dynamic Prep-Notre Dame game on ESPN 2, chose the Jayhawks over Houston and Rutgers.

A 6-foot-9, 216-pound big man, Adkins played for Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas, Texas) before he transferred to Profile Prep in Florida for the 2025-26 season.

According to a report by Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com, Adkins had emergency surgery to repair a sports hernia on Saturday. He will miss a few weeks of the season as he recovers from the procedure.

Tay Kinney – who committed to the Jayhawks on Sept. 28 – was actively recruiting Adkins to Kansas, according to ZagsBlog.com. Kinney, an Atlanta native, is a five-star, top-ranked guard in the Class of 2026.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

