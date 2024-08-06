10 Kentucky high school running backs to watch in 2024
The Kentucky high school football season is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Bluegrass State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Kentucky has begun to produce more than its fair share of top end running backs, sending its top rushers off to various major college programs. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to Kentucky.
Here is a list (in alphabetical order) of top Kentucky running backs heading into the 2024 season. Know of others who should be on our radar? Send a note to villarmarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
1. Dwaylon Dean, West Carter
The workhorse running back was a big reason why the Comets were successful offensively last season. Dean in 2023 rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
2. Markezz Hightower, Madisonville
North Hopkins: Standing beside Johnson out of the backfield is Hightower, who also broke the 1,000-yard plateau. Last fall, Hightower rushed for 1,206 yards on 153 attempts and scored 20 times.
3. Braxton Jennings, Paul G. Blazer
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back is regarded as one of the state’s top running backs according to 247Sports. Jennings has offers from Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
4. Kanyon Johnson, Madisonville North Hopkins
As a junior, Johnson had himself a strong 2023 season for Madisonville North Hopkins. The tailback carried the ball 136 times for 1,288 yards and 15 touchdowns.
5. Landon Smither, Eminence
Whether he was playing running back or linebacker, Smither was making plays for Eminence. Last season, Smither rushed for 1,050 yards on 127 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
6. Cortez Stone, Louisville Central
One of the state’s leading rushers all of 2023, Stone is back for his senior campaign after rushing for 1,864 yards and 20 touchdowns.
7. Kalen Washington, Bryan Station
Washington has the size that college recruiters love at the running back position at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. The tailback has several collegiate offers on the table, which includes Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio and UT Martin.
8. Pharo Watts, Frederick Douglas
Elusive out of the backfield in carrying or catching the ball, Watts has proven himself among one of Kentucky’s top backs. Watts has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Miami (OH) and Toledo.
9. Deion Winstead, Owensboro
Another running back that came onto the scene last year and stood out was Winstead. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back currently has an offer from Massachusetts.
10. Landon Yoak, East Carter
The leader in rushing yardage when it came to sophomores was Yoak last season. Yoak finished 2023 rushing for 1,434 yards on 220 touches and scored 21 touchdowns.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App