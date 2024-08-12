2024 Kentucky high school football schedules released: Trinity vs. Bryan Station rematch in Week 1
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Kentucky high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming KHSAA season.
The season officially kicks off on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 KHSAA state championships taking place December 6-7 in Lexington.
2024 Kentucky high school football schedules for all teams in every KHSAA classification are available on SBLive Kentucky, where you can also find live Kentucky high school football scores and much more.
2024 Kentucky KHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 KHSAA high school football season schedule:
- July 10: First practices (helmets only)
- July 22: Practice with shells may begin
- August 1: First day of practice in full gear
- August 23: First contests
- November 7-9: (Round 1)
- November 14-16: (Round 2)
- November 21-23: (Region Finals)
- November 28-30: (State 1st Round)
- December 6-7: 2024 KHSAA State Championships*
*The 2024 KHSAA state championship games will be played on Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky's Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Kentucky state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 KHSAA football state champions in each classification:
2023 Kentucky high school football state champions
- Class 6A: Trinity Shamrocks
- Class 5A: Bowling Green Purples
- Class 4A: Boyle County Rebels
- Class 3A: Christian Academy-Louisville Centurions
- Class 2A: Mayfield Cardinals
- Class 1A: Pikeville Panthers
