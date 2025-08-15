3-star Small Forward Gabe Weis commits to Western Kentucky
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers landed a big splash commitment from the Hoosier State on Thursday afternoon.
La Lumiere (Indiana) 6-foot-7 three-star senior small forward Gabe Weis announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers on his social media platforms.
Weis transferred to La Lumiere from Montverde Academy back in May, where he wanted to play his upcoming senior season in his home area. Before heading to Montverde Academy, Weis played at Washington County High School in Springfield, Kentucky.
Weis chose Western Kentucky over recent offers following the summer Live Period, where he picked up Southern Illinois and UMass. Weis also picked up heavy interest from Clemson, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, and several others.
Weis is not the only player from the Bluegrass State who will be suiting up for Western Kentucky in the 2026-2027 season, where they picked up three-star point guard Cole Edelen, who committed to the Hilltoppers last month.
Weis Picked Up His Recruitment During The Grassroots Circuit
During the Grassroots Circuit, Weis played for Kentucky Basketball Club on the PRO16 League that is sponsored by PUMA where he was sidelined for March and April where he missed Montverde Academy's Chipotle Nationals run where the Eagles were the 7-seed and reached the play-in round before having their season come to an end against 10-seed Dynamic Prep back on April 2.
La Lumiere To Return To The Nike EYBL Scholastic Next Season
La Lumiere finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record where they competed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic where they went just 3-8 in league play.
The Lakers look to have a revamped roster heading into the 2025-2026 season where the entire starting five all graduated and are heading to the next level; Darius Adams (Signed with UConn), Melvin Bell (Signed with San Jose State), Chuck Love III (Signed with Loyola-Chicago), Jalen Haralson (Signed with Notre Dame), and Jack Smiley (Signed with Belmont University).
