Assumption Sweeps Mercy to Open Kentucky Girls State Volleyball Tournament; Rockets Roll Behind Star Sophomores
LOUISVILLE—Monday initiated the 2025 edition of the Kentucky High Schools Girls State Volleyball Tournament.
Two of the state’s top teams locked up in a three-set match that ended up favoring No. 1-ranked Assumption. The Rockets defeated in-town rival Mercy Academy, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-18.
The anticipated match was highlighted by two mammoth rallies; one in the first set and the other at the very end of the third set.
The rallies may have been the best ones in the state this season. The blocks and digs performed by each squad were on another level; not your standard high school volleyball fare. Both rallies comprised nearly 20 volleys and reflected the talent, execution and determination of these programs.
Starting Assumption sophomores Taylor Price, Brooke Codey and Julia Lee showed out all evening, along with seniors Jillian Bohannon, Emily Keiran and Kathryn O’Toole. It will be a tall task to overcome the play of those six Rockets.
Other Scores Across the State
Apollo def. Henderson County 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Ashland Blazer def. Whitley County 27-25, 25-21, 25-21.
Bowling Green def. McCracken County 25-15, 25-19, 25-20.
Lexington Catholic def. Scott 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
North Oldham def. Elizabethtown 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14.
Notre Dame Academy def. West Jessamine 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
Shelby Valley def. Knott County Central 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13.
The Friday state matchups at George Rogers Clark High School are:
Shelby Valley vs. Assumption @ 11 a.m.
North Oldham vs. Apollo @ 1:30 p.m.
Ashland Blazer vs. Lexington Catholic @ 5 p.m.
Notre Dame Academy vs. Bowling Green @ 7:30 p.m.