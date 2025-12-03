Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Kentucky high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
Barbourville 52, Jenkins 30
Bardstown 60, Meade County 44
Barren County 54, Green County 37
Belfry 60, Lawrence County 59
Bowling Green 41, Russell County 35
Boyd County 75, Cabell Midland (Ona), WV 57
Boyle County 58, McCreary Central 25
Breathitt County 57, Betsy Layne 39
Buckhorn 71, Oneida Baptist Institute 55
Campbellsville 68, Danville Christian 58
Carlisle County 68, St. Mary 53
Central - Wise (Norton), VA 61, Letcher County Central 47
Clinton County 82, Foundation Christian Academy 17
Crittenden County 69, Caldwell County 39
Cumberland County 72, Adair County 64
Floyd Central 64, Paintsville 45
Glasgow 58, Somerset 47
Greenup County 52, Fairview 39
Harlan 44, Graham (Bluefield), VA 36
John Hardin 77, North Bullitt 64
Knox Central 67, Harlan County 62
Lafayette 30, Harrison County 28
Lee County 55, Jackson City 23
Lincoln County 57, East Jessamine 47
Lyon County 80, Murray 30
Martin County 77, Shelby Valley 59
McCracken County 77, Community Christian (Paducah) 14
Model 43, Trinity Christian 17
Nelson County 55, Central Hardin 47
North Hardin 66, Greenwood 33
North Oldham 57, Bullitt Central 51
Northwest (Clarksville), TN 62, Todd County Central 42
Phelps 52, Mount View (Welch), WV 44
Raceland 64, West Carter 37
Russellville 54, Hart County 31
Ryle 82, South Oldham 46
Somerset Christian School 58, Williamsburg 54
Southwestern 67, Metcalfe County 63
Thomas Nelson 55, Garrard County 48
Trimble County 52, Lexington Christian 45
Walton-Verona 58, Conner 50
West Jessamine 72, Nicholas County 53
Whitley County 55, Pineville 40