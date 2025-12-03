High School

Notre Dame Academy Pandas vs Cooper Jaguars - Mar 7, 2025
Notre Dame Academy Pandas vs Cooper Jaguars - Mar 7, 2025 / Wayne Litmer

The 2025 Kentucky high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Kentucky high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

Barbourville 52, Jenkins 30

Bardstown 60, Meade County 44

Barren County 54, Green County 37

Belfry 60, Lawrence County 59

Bowling Green 41, Russell County 35

Boyd County 75, Cabell Midland (Ona), WV 57

Boyle County 58, McCreary Central 25

Breathitt County 57, Betsy Layne 39

Buckhorn 71, Oneida Baptist Institute 55

Campbellsville 68, Danville Christian 58

Carlisle County 68, St. Mary 53

Central - Wise (Norton), VA 61, Letcher County Central 47

Clinton County 82, Foundation Christian Academy 17

Crittenden County 69, Caldwell County 39

Cumberland County 72, Adair County 64

Floyd Central 64, Paintsville 45

Glasgow 58, Somerset 47

Greenup County 52, Fairview 39

Harlan 44, Graham (Bluefield), VA 36

John Hardin 77, North Bullitt 64

Knox Central 67, Harlan County 62

Lafayette 30, Harrison County 28

Lee County 55, Jackson City 23

Lincoln County 57, East Jessamine 47

Lyon County 80, Murray 30

Martin County 77, Shelby Valley 59

McCracken County 77, Community Christian (Paducah) 14

Model 43, Trinity Christian 17

Nelson County 55, Central Hardin 47

North Hardin 66, Greenwood 33

North Oldham 57, Bullitt Central 51

Northwest (Clarksville), TN 62, Todd County Central 42

Phelps 52, Mount View (Welch), WV 44

Raceland 64, West Carter 37

Russellville 54, Hart County 31

Ryle 82, South Oldham 46

Somerset Christian School 58, Williamsburg 54

Southwestern 67, Metcalfe County 63

Thomas Nelson 55, Garrard County 48

Trimble County 52, Lexington Christian 45

Walton-Verona 58, Conner 50

West Jessamine 72, Nicholas County 53

Whitley County 55, Pineville 40

CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

