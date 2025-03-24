High School

Former Kentucky high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament revealed the 68-team field for this year's March Madness. High School on SI will be headlining the players who played their high school basketball careers in the Bluegrass State

Kentucky forward Trent Noah (9) celebrates the three pointer during the first half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Troy on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Its that time of the year where Madness of March is once again upon us. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does during the spring, keeping fans at the edge of their seats.

The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament begins this week and High School on SI is headlining the players who played their high school basketball career in the state of Kentucky.

Down below is the complete list of former Kentucky high school hoopers who will be playing in the NCAA's 2025 March Madness basketball tournament:

BOYS

BRETT DECKER JR, CENTRAL HARDIN (LIBERTY)

WILL GIBSON, DESALES (LIBERTY)

DEZDRICK LINDSAY, MALE (OREGON)

DAYVION McKNIGHT, COLLINS (XAVIER)

TRENT NOAH, HARLAN COUNTY (KENTUCKY)

TRAVIS PERRY, LYON COUNTY (KENTUCKY)

COLIN PORTER, ASHLAND BLAZER (LIBERTY)

COLE SHERMAN, ST. XAVIER (LOUISVILLE)

JACKSON SIVILLS, MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WOFFORD)

NOAH STANSBURY, GREENWOOD (MEMPHIS)

HENRY THOLE, VILLA MADONNA (XAVIER)

MARQUES WARRICK, HENRY CLAY (MISSOURI)

GIRLS

MALEAH ALEXANDER, COOPER (LIBERTY)

REAGAN BENDER, SACRED HEART (LOUISVILLE)

HAVEN FORD, ROWAN COUNTY (MURRAY STATE)

MADISON KELLIONE, HARRISON COUNTY (TN TECH)

MARIE KIEFER, BISHOP BROSSART (BALL STATE)

WHITNEY LIND, COOPER (LEHIGH)

MAALIYA OWENS, SCOTT COUNTY (TN TECH)

HARLEY PAYNTER, BOYD COUNTY (TN TECH)

DESTINY THOMAS, MCCRACKEN COUNTY (MURRAY STATE)

CASSIDY ROWE, SHELBY VALLEY (KENTUCKY)

MADDIE SCHERR, RYLE (TCU)

MALEA WILLIAMS, SCOTT COUNTY (FLORIDA STATE)

