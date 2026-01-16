California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 496 games scheduled across California on Friday, January 16, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Santa Margarita takes on No. 19 JSerra and No. 2 Redondo Union hosts Mira Costa.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 40 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Saint Francis at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 45 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Atascadero vs St. Joseph at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF LA City Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 56 Los Angeles City Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Carson vs Narbonne at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF LA City Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 55 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Salesian College Preparatory vs Pinole Valley at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourCIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 62 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Folsom vs Whitney at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 47 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Augustine vs Mission Bay at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 172 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Kickapoo at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
