Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 51 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Tomball Memorial vs. Magnolia and Sweeny taking on La Marque in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Harmony School of Innovation (0–1) vs. Sealy (7–4) — 6:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated (8–3) vs. Victoria West (9–5) — 6:30 PM
Fort Bend Kempner (6–6) vs. Victoria East (8–10) — 6:30 PM
Lake Creek (15–3) vs. Brenham (7–7) — 6:30 PM
Magnolia West (0–13) vs. Klein Collins (11–4) — 7:00 PM
Klein Oak (16–2) vs. Klein Cain (7–10) — 7:00 PM
Klein Forest (1–7) vs. Klein (5–10) — 7:00 PM
Rudder (1–13) vs. Montgomery (11–5) — 7:00 PM
Pasadena (4–8) vs. Porter (4–10) — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower (12–3) vs. Fort Bend Elkins (6–5) — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Clements (4–4) vs. Fort Bend Travis (9–4) — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Dulles (2–8) vs. Fort Bend Bush (5–6) — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin (6–8) vs. Ridge Point (4–5) — 7:00 PM
Katy Taylor (7–8) vs. Morton Ranch (2–8) — 7:00 PM
Jordan (11–6) vs. Mayde Creek (5–11) — 7:00 PM
North Shore (12–4) vs. Summer Creek (6–7) — 7:00 PM
Kingwood (6–5) vs. Humble (5–4) — 7:00 PM
The Woodlands (7–4) vs. Oak Ridge (9–10) — 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (9–7) vs. Magnolia (10–9) — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall (9–5) vs. Terry (2–9) — 7:00 PM
Woodlands College Park (10–8) vs. New Caney (4–11) — 7:00 PM
Friendswood (13–3) vs. Iowa Colony (8–5) — 7:00 PM
Sterling (7–4) vs. Lee (11–7) — 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park (10–6) vs. Splendora (7–6) — 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge (10–3) vs. Cypress Falls (11–2) — 7:00 PM
Cypress Creek (9–7) vs. Jersey Village (3–10) — 7:00 PM
Cleveland (4–10) vs. Conroe (9–4) — 7:00 PM
Shepherd (5–12) vs. Livingston (10–3) — 7:00 PM
Sweeny (9–7) vs. La Marque (19–0) — 7:00 PM
Crosby (9–3) vs. Dayton (7–4) — 7:00 PM
Tarkington (10–7) vs. Hargrave (10–3) — 7:00 PM
Royal (6–4) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (9–2) — 7:00 PM
Katy (9–6) vs. Cinco Ranch (10–3) — 7:00 PM
Columbia (6–7) vs. El Campo (5–9) — 7:00 PM
Caney Creek (6–8) vs. Grand Oaks (9–6–1) — 7:00 PM
Nederland (9–4) vs. Barbers Hill (8–5) — 7:00 PM
Ball (3–8) vs. Santa Fe (4–4) — 7:00 PM
Brazosport (13–3) vs. Wharton (7–8) — 7:00 PM
Bay City (8–6) vs. Needville (0–9) — 7:00 PM
Goose Creek Memorial (5–8) vs. Atascocita (8–2) — 7:00 PM
Texas City (3–11) vs. Angleton (6–5) — 7:00 PM
Westbury (5–2) vs. Madison (9–3) — 7:15 PM
Worthing (3–3) vs. Washington (10–3) — 7:15 PM
Galena Park (2–10) vs. Sterling (2–7) — 7:15 PM
Waltrip (5–1) vs. Spring Woods (6–7) — 7:15 PM
Hamshire-Fannett (6–9) vs. Liberty (5–7) — 7:15 PM
Wisdom (0–2) vs. Chavez (1–5) — 7:15 PM
Jones (8–6) vs. Calhoun (2–8) — 7:15 PM
New Waverly (0–2) vs. Crockett (4–4) — 7:30 PM
Bellville (1–1) vs. Navasota (7–3) — 7:30 PM
Kashmere (2–9) vs. Mickey Leland (5–3) — 8:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.