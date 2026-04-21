Grace Bethel and Kaden John Shine as Eastern Relays Deliver Big Performances in the Rain

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — The sun hid, the rain came and the wind picked up, but it wasn’t enough to wash out quality performances Saturday at the Eastern Relays.

Weather Can’t Wash Out Big Performances

The Cardinal Track on the campus of the University of Louisville was awash with some impressive efforts this past weekend.

High School on SI previewed the meet early last week, highlighting four events.



Girls 100 meters Invitational

Two of the top four participants, who were from Chicago schools, were scratches/no-shows. However, the other two - Louisville area sprinters - reigned supreme in Kentucky.

Manual’s Grace Bethel finished first, clocking a personal best of 11.56, cracking the top US 40. Bethel also earned meet MVP honors.

Oldham County 100-meter specialist, Clara Warrick, placed second, racing to an 11.62 finish.

Boys Invitational Mile

No one was under 4:05 in this one, but the performances were strong nonetheless, as four milers churned it out through the four laps, trading positions at various points.

Cooper’s Paul Van Laningham crossed the line first, running. 4:07.33. He entered the meet with the highest seeded time.

The St. Xavier battle for second went to St. X-Louisville’s Nick Sanders, recording a time of 4:08.73. Third, was Dom Ellis of St. X-Cincinnati, clocking 4:10.09.

Rounding out the four was James Gurley of Louisville Collegiate, finishing in 4:10.43.



Girls Triple Jump Invitational

Though not as alluring as the century sprint, the scenario was similar to the 100 meters. Two Chicago school jumpers were no-shows, leaving Natalie Svidal of Louisville’s Walden School and Giulia Sironi of SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) to compete for the Eastern Relays triple jump title.

Sironi had a season best of 39-1, entering the Eastern Relays, more than a foot below her PR of 40-4.25.

The jumper, from Milano, Italy, hadn’t logged a recent triple jump competition prior to the Louisville event, so this seemed to be a good opportunity for her to make a mark.

SPIRE Academy jumper Giulia Sironi prepares to land in the pit in the girls triple jump at the Eastern Relays on April 18, 2026. | Chris Adams

“I just came back from vacation, so I'm not in good shape, but I think I could run fast and jump well if I'm focused,” Sironi told High School on SI.

The conditions weren’t ideal, but Sironi managed a quality leap of 38-7.75. Not surprising for an athlete who has been jumping for years.

“I've always been doing track and field since I was little, but the first time I tried triple jump, I did an amazing measure,” Sironi said. “And so I just started there.”

“Honestly, she works super hard, and that's what makes her a good jumper,” said Sironi’s coach, Olivia Jones. “You don't become a good triple jumper without working hard. Not just on the track but with everything else too…And she enjoys it.”

Svidal finished second to Sironi, setting a season PR of 38-0, nine inches below her PB of 38-9.

Boys High Jump Invitational

It was a decent competition, but could have been much more. Perhaps the cool, breezy air and wet apron dampened the abilities of the contestants.

Manual's Aaron Ramey wasn’t near his 6-10 capabilities Saturday, but did pull off a 6-7 effort to claim the victory.

Mitchel Staples of Meade County (Kentucky), Ramey’s primary competitor, placed second with a 6-5 jump.

Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Kentucky) athlete Kaden John, who tied for fifth in the event, stood out in the sprints, notching a 10.66 win in the 100 meters, and dashing to first place in the deuce with a time of 21.42. John was selected as the boys' meet MVP.

