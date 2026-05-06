Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Keeps Raising Bar Across MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze, despite a loss on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

Offensively, Ohtani has been solid so far this season. He hasn't been at his typical Herculean level, but he is slashing .240/.382/.432 with an .814 OPS, six homers, 14 RBIs, four stolen bases, 26 walks, six doubles and 23 runs scored in 33 games played. For most, that would be a very good season. He has higher expectations offensively, though.

Fortunately, he has more than made up for it from a pitching standpoint. On Tuesday, Ohtani made his sixth start of the season and pitched seven innings against the Astros and allowed just two earned runs. In the process, his season ERA increased from 0.60 to 0.97. That just goes to show how good he has been. Even in a great start against Houston, his ERA increased, despite allowing two earned runs and striking out eight batters.

MLB Fans Need To Watch Shohei Ohtani Every Night

May 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers a pitch during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ohtani's odd stretch extends beyond Tuesday. In fact, USA Today's Bob Nightengale pointed out that the Dodgers are actually 2-7 in Ohtani's last nine total starts, despite the two-way superstar logging a 0.70 ERA.

"In Shohei Ohtani's last nine starts, he has given up just 4 earned runs in 51.2 innings for a 0.70 ERA," Nightengale wrote. "The Dodgers are 2-7 in those games. They lose, 2-1, tonight to the Houston Astros with Ohtani giving up just 4 hits and 2 runs in 7 innings."

Ohtani is leading the league in ERA right now from a starter at 0.97 through six starts. His Dodgers teammate, Justin Wrobleski is in second place in the league right now at 1.25. Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees is in third place right now at 1.52.

Simply put, if Ohtani were just pitching, it would be enough to warrant headlines across the league. If he were just hitting, it would be enough to get some buzz around the league. Instead, right now, he looks like the best pitcher in baseball and he still is a significant threat every single time he steps up to the plate. What else can you ask for out of a guy? The Dodgers are seeing history in the making and fans around the league should be paying attention. How often are you going to see a guy club six homers and log a sub-1.00 ERA? Not often. In fact, never, outside of Ohtani.