Kentucky High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Campbellsville (9-1)
2. Kentucky Country Day (8-1)
3. Raceland (9-1)
4. Middlesboro (9-0)
5. Pikeville (7-3)
6. Holy Cross (10-0)
7. Sayre (8-2)
8. Nicholas County (8-2)
9. Newport Central Catholic (6-4)
10. Newport (6-4)
11. Paris (5-4)
12. Hazard (4-6)
13. Phelps (6-3)
14. Russellville (5-5)
15. Williamsburg (5-4)
16. Pineville (5-5)
17. Holy Cross (4-6)
18. Paintsville (5-5)
19. Bethlehem (4-6)
20. Fairview (5-5)
21. Bishop Brossart (5-5)
22. Lynn Camp (5-5)
23. Bellevue (5-5)
24. Eminence (4-6)
25. Ludlow (4-6)
KHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Owensboro Catholic (9-1)
2. Prestonsburg (10-0)
3. Belfry (9-1)
4. Somerset (9-1)
5. Lexington Christian (7-3)
6. Mayfield (9-1)
7. Martin County (8-2)
8. Danville (8-2)
9. Beechwood (9-1)
10. Breathitt County (8-2)
11. Monroe County (7-3)
12. Hancock County (7-3)
13. Knott County Central (6-2)
14. Green County (7-3)
15. Crittenden County (7-3)
16. Shelby Valley (4-6)
17. Bracken County (6-4)
18. Caldwell County (6-4)
19. Betsy Layne (4-6)
20. Washington County (5-5)
21. McLean County (4-5)
22. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (4-6)
23. Metcalfe County (3-7)
24. East Ridge (3-7)
25. Pike County Central (3-7)
KHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10-0)
2. Murray (10-0)
3. Bell County (9-1)
4. Lawrence County (9-1)
5. Lloyd Memorial (10-0)
6. Glasgow (10-0)
7. Lexington Catholic (7-2)
8. Rockcastle County (9-1)
9. Bourbon County (9-1)
10. Bardstown (7-3)
11. Russell (8-2)
12. Letcher County Central (6-4)
13. Hart County (8-2)
14. Knox Central (5-5)
15. East Carter (7-3)
16. Union County (5-5)
17. DeSales (5-5)
18. Central (4-6)
19. Garrard County (5-4)
20. Estill County (5-5)
21. Larue County (5-5)
22. McCreary Central (4-6)
23. Fleming County (6-4)
24. Henry County (4-6)
25. Carroll County (5-5)
KHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (10-0)
2. Boyle County (9-1)
3. Paducah Tilghman (9-1)
4. Franklin County (10-0)
5. Highlands (8-2)
6. Corbin (7-3)
7. Logan County (8-2)
8. Lincoln County (8-2)
9. Covington Catholic (7-3)
10. Elizabethtown (7-3)
11. Harlan County (7-3)
12. Taylor County (7-3)
13. Marion County (7-3)
14. Spencer County (7-3)
15. Ashland Blazer (6-4)
16. John Hardin (6-4)
17. North Oldham (8-2)
18. Valley (8-2)
19. Boyd County (6-4)
20. Franklin-Simpson (6-4)
21. Calloway County (6-4)
22. Nelson County (5-5)
23. Greenup County (4-6)
24. Perry County Central (3-7)
25. Russell County (3-7)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. Pulaski County (8-2)
2. Owensboro (8-2)
3. North Laurel (8-2)
4. Woodford County (9-1)
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (8-2)
6. South Laurel (8-2)
7. Atherton (9-1)
8. Cooper (7-3)
9. Scott County (7-3)
10. Collins (7-3)
11. Greenwood (6-4)
12. Apollo (5-5)
13. West Jessamine (7-3)
14. Graves County (4-6)
15. Bowling Green (4-6)
16. South Oldham (5-5)
17. Barren County (5-5)
18. Fairdale (5-4)
19. Muhlenberg County (5-5)
20. Conner (4-6)
21. Marshall County (3-7)
22. Dixie Heights (4-6)
23. Butler (4-6)
24. Anderson County (3-7)
25. Southwestern (1-9)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. South Warren (10-0)
2. DuPont Manual (8-2)
3. Trinity (8-2)
4. St. Xavier (7-3)
5. Frederick Douglass (6-4)
6. Ryle (7-3)
7. Madison Central (6-4)
8. George Rogers Clark (6-4)
9. Male (6-4)
10. Hopkinsville (6-4)
11. Bullitt East (6-4)
12. North Hardin (5-5)
13. Bryan Station (4-6)
14. Oldham County (6-4)
15. Ballard (4-6)
16. Daviess County (5-5)
17. McCracken County (5-5)
18. Simon Kenton (5-5)
19. Henderson County (4-6)
20. Campbell County (3-7)
21. Lafayette (5-5)
22. Tates Creek (4-6)
23. Fern Creek (4-6)
24. Meade County (2-8)
25. Pleasure Ridge Park (1-9)
