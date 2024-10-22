High School

Kentucky high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Kentucky high school football ahead of Week 11

Week 10 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its computer rankings for the state.

After Week 9 of the regular season, Ryle is the No. 1 team in the state followed by Trinity at No. 2 and Madison Central at No. 3. Cooper is the No. 1 team in Class 5A and are 7-0 on the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Kentucky football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21st, 2024:

KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

REGION 6A | REGION 5A

REGION 4A | REGION 3A

REGION 2A | REGION 1A

REGION 8 MAN

