Kentucky high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season is in the books and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season in the state.
A dive into the Region 6A rankings will show a one loss Ryle team (4-1) a spot ahead of undefeated Barren County (5-0), for the first overall position. Their only loss coming against Region 5A's top overall squad the Cooper Jaguars.
Right behind Cooper in Region 5A come the South Oldham Dragons and the Woodford County Yellowjackets in the No. 2 and 3 positions. These teams hoping for a Cooper loss in the coming weeks to improve their standings.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Kentucky football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Robin Erickson