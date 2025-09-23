Kentucky High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Region 1A Rankings
1. Kentucky Country Day (4-0)
2. Middlesboro (3-0)
3. Campbellsville (4-1)
4. Nicholas County (5-0)
5. Sayre (3-1)
6. Holy Cross – Louisville (4-1)
7. Lynn Camp (4-1)
8. Holy Cross – Covington (4-0)
9. Raceland (4-1)
10. Hazard (3-2)
11. Paintsville (4-1)
12. Pikeville (2-3)
13. Newport (3-2)
14. Paris (3-2)
15. Bethlehem (3-2)
16. Fairview (3-2)
17. Williamsburg (2-2)
18. Bellevue (3-2)
19. Phelps (2-2)
20. Pineville (2-3)
21. Bishop Brossart (2-3)
22. Caverna (1-3)
23. Newport Central Catholic (1-4)
24. Eminence (1-4)
25. Harlan (1-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 2A Rankings
1. Prestonsburg (5-0)
2. Belfry (4-1)
3. Owensboro Catholic (4-1)
4. Knott County Central (5-0)
5. Danville (4-1)
6. Somerset (4-1)
7. Monroe County (4-1)
8. Martin County (4-1)
9. Mayfield (4-1)
10. Breathitt County (3-2)
11. Beechwood (3-1)
12. Hancock County (4-1)
13. Caldwell County (4-1)
14. Lexington Christian (2-3)
15. Green County (3-2)
16. McLean County (3-2)
17. Washington County (3-2)
18. Betsy Layne (2-3)
19. Bracken County (2-2)
20. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (2-3)
21. Fort Campbell (3-2)
22. Crittenden County (2-3)
23. Owen County (2-2)
24. Shawnee (3-2)
25. Fort Knox (2-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-0)
2. Bell County (5-0)
3. Murray (5-0)
4. Glasgow (5-0)
5. Lloyd Memorial (5-0)
6. Bourbon County (5-0)
7. Rockcastle County (5-0)
8. Russell (4-1)
9. East Carter (4-1)
10. Bardstown (4-1)
11. Hart County (4-1)
12. Lawrence County (3-1)
13. Carroll County (3-1)
14. Letcher County Central (3-2)
15. Estill County (3-2)
16. Lexington Catholic (2-2)
17. Powell County (2-2)
18. DeSales (2-3)
19. Fleming County (3-2)
20. Larue County (2-3)
21. Central (2-3)
22. Henry County (2-2)
23. Knox Central (1-3)
24. Union County (2-3)
25. Clay County (1-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 4A Rankings
1. Logan County (5-0)
2. Franklin County (5-0)
3. Lincoln County (5-0)
4. Taylor County (5-0)
5. Paducah Tilghman (4-1)
6. Johnson Central (5-0)
7. Highlands (4-1)
8. Boyle County (3-1)
9. Harlan County (4-1)
10. Boyd County (4-1)
11. Elizabethtown (4-1)
12. Corbin (3-2)
13. North Oldham (4-1)
14. Spencer County (3-2)
15. Covington Catholic (3-2)
16. Calloway County (4-1)
17. John Hardin (3-2)
18. Marion County (3-2)
19. Russell County (3-2)
20. Ashland Blazer (3-2)
21. Nelson County (3-2)
22. Valley (4-1)
23. Greenup County (2-3)
24. Franklin-Simpson (3-2)
25. Wayne County (2-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. South Laurel (5-0)
2. Collins (5-0)
3. North Laurel (3-1)
4. Pulaski County (4-1)
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (4-1)
6. Woodford County (4-1)
7. Greenwood (3-2)
8. Owensboro (3-2)
9. Scott County (4-1)
10. West Jessamine (3-2)
11. Apollo (2-3)
12. Atherton (4-1)
13. South Oldham (4-1)
14. Anderson County (3-2)
15. Muhlenberg County (4-1)
16. Cooper (2-3)
17. Warren Central (3-2)
18. Barren County (2-3)
19. Moore (3-2)
20. Scott (2-2)
21. Marshall County (2-3)
22. Bowling Green (1-4)
23. Graves County (1-4)
24. East Jessamine (2-3)
25. Grayson County (2-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. Trinity (4-1)
2. South Warren (5-0)
3. DuPont Manual (4-1)
4. Hopkinsville (4-1)
5. St. Xavier (3-1)
6. Madison Central (3-2)
7. Bullitt East (3-2)
8. Oldham County (3-2)
9. Simon Kenton (3-2)
10. Frederick Douglass (2-3)
11. Bryan Station (2-3)
12. George Rogers Clark (3-2)
13. McCracken County (2-3)
14. Ballard (2-3)
15. Male (2-2)
16. North Hardin (3-2)
17. Henderson County (2-2)
18. Ryle (2-3)
19. Fern Creek (3-2)
20. Campbell County (2-3)
21. Daviess County (2-3)
22. Lafayette (2-3)
23. Pleasure Ridge Park (1-4)
24. Great Crossing (0-3)
25. Paul Laurence Dunbar (1-3)
