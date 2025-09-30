Kentucky High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Region 1A Rankings
1. Kentucky Country Day (5-0)
2. Middlesboro (4-0)
3. Sayre (4-1)
4. Holy Cross (Covington) (5-0)
5. Campbellsville (5-1)
6. Holy Cross (Louisville) (4-1)
7. Nicholas County (6-0)
8. Pikeville (3-3)
9. Raceland (4-1)
10. Paintsville (5-1)
11. Hazard (3-3)
12. Lynn Camp (4-2)
13. Newport (3-3)
14. Bellevue (4-2)
15. Fairview (4-2)
16. Williamsburg (2-2)
17. Bethlehem (3-3)
18. Paris (3-3)
19. Russellville (1-5)
20. Bishop Brossart (2-4)
21. Pineville (3-3)
22. Newport Central Catholic (1-4)
23. Phelps (2-3)
24. Trimble County (2-4)
25. Dayton (2-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 2A Rankings
1. Owensboro Catholic (5-1)
2. Belfry (5-1)
3. Somerset (5-1)
4. Mayfield (5-1)
5. Prestonsburg (5-0)
6. Danville (5-1)
7. Monroe County (5-1)
8. Martin County (5-1)
9. Beechwood (4-1)
10. Breathitt County (4-2)
11. Green County (4-2)
12. Caldwell County (5-1)
13. Knott County Central (5-1)
14. Bracken County (3-2)
15. Lexington Christian (2-3)
16. Crittenden County (3-3)
17. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (3-3)
18. Hancock County (4-2)
19. Washington County (3-3)
20. Fort Knox (3-3)
21. East Ridge (2-4)
22. McLean County (3-3)
23. Betsy Layne (2-4)
24. Shelby Valley (0-4)
25. Shawnee (3-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 3A Rankings
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (6-0)
2. Glasgow (6-0)
3. Murray (6-0)
4. Bardstown (5-1)
5. Lloyd Memorial (6-0)
6. Bell County (6-0)
7. Lawrence County (4-1)
8. Rockcastle County (6-0)
9. Bourbon County (6-0)
10. Russell (5-1)
11. East Carter (4-1)
12. DeSales (3-3)
13. Letcher County Central (3-3)
14. Estill County (4-2)
15. Hart County (4-2)
16. Union County (3-3)
17. Lexington Catholic (2-2)
18. Knox Central (2-3)
19. Carroll County (3-2)
20. Garrard County (3-2)
21. Powell County (2-3)
22. Larue County (3-3)
23. Central (2-4)
24. Fleming County (3-3)
25. Henry County (2-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (6-0)
2. Logan County (6-0)
3. Franklin County (6-0)
4. Taylor County (6-0)
5. Paducah Tilghman (5-1)
6. Highlands (5-1)
7. Boyle County (4-1)
8. Lincoln County (5-1)
9. North Oldham (5-1)
10. Corbin (3-2)
11. Covington Catholic (4-2)
12. Ashland Blazer (4-2)
13. Spencer County (4-2)
14. Boyd County (4-2)
15. Elizabethtown (4-2)
16. Nelson County (4-2)
17. Marion County (4-2)
18. Harlan County (4-2)
19. Valley (5-1)
20. Franklin-Simpson (4-2)
21. Perry County Central (2-3)
22. John Hardin (3-3)
23. Russell County (3-3)
24. Calloway County (4-2)
25. Greenup County (2-4)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. South Laurel (6-0)
2. North Laurel (4-1)
3. Scott County (5-1)
4. Pulaski County (4-2)
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-1)
6. Greenwood (4-2)
7. Owensboro (4-2)
8. Woodford County (4-1)
9. South Oldham (5-1)
10. Collins (5-1)
11. Atherton (5-1)
12. Cooper (3-3)
13. Marshall County (3-3)
14. Apollo (2-4)
15. West Jessamine (3-3)
16. Barren County (3-3)
17. Muhlenberg County (4-2)
18. Bowling Green (1-5)
19. Graves County (1-5)
20. Anderson County (3-3)
21. Fairdale (2-4)
22. Scott (2-3)
23. Boone County (3-2)
24. Dixie Heights (2-4)
25. Warren Central (3-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. Trinity (5-1)
2. South Warren (6-0)
3. DuPont Manual (5-1)
4. Madison Central (4-2)
5. George Rogers Clark (4-2)
6. Oldham County (4-2)
7. Hopkinsville (4-2)
8. St. Xavier (3-2)
9. Henderson County (3-2)
10. Ryle (3-3)
11. Bryan Station (3-3)
12. Frederick Douglass (2-3)
13. Daviess County (3-3)
14. Bullitt East (3-3)
15. Campbell County (2-3)
16. McCracken County (2-4)
17. North Hardin (3-3)
18. Simon Kenton (3-3)
19. Pleasure Ridge Park (2-4)
20. Fern Creek (3-3)
21. Lafayette (3-3)
22. Male (2-3)
23. Ballard (2-4)
24. Paul Laurence Dunbar (2-3)
25. Great Crossing (0-4)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.