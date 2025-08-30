Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.
Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
Anderson County 33, Grayson County 7
Ashland Blazer 44, Tates Creek 23
Atherton 44, Southern 0
Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21
Beechwood 53, Newport Central Catholic 6
Bell County 50, Perry County Central 14
Belfry 28, Central 0
Boone County 40, St. Henry 6
Boyd County 41, Rock Hill 21
Breathitt County 57, Powell County 7
Butler 36, Doss 0
Butler County 28, Ohio County 19
Caldwell County 30, Marshall County 28
Campbellsville 56, Mercer County 8
Carroll County 41, Trimble County 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 35, Owensboro 0
Collins 42, Spencer County 14
Corbin 28, North Laurel 14
Danville 12, Fairdale 10
Dayton 62, Pendleton County 49
East Carter 42, Rowan County 7
East Jessamine 44, Western Hills 13
Edmonson County 28, Clinton County 20
Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20
Elizabethtown 21, Central Hardin 14
Fleming County 50, Harrison County 27
Floyd Central High School 44, Magoffin County 42
Franklin County 28, Bullitt East 21
Franklin-Simpson 49, Warren Central 14
Glasgow 22, Barren County 8
Grant County 20, Owen County 13
Greenwood 21, Warren East 6
Hancock County 34, Breckinridge County 12
Harlan County 35, Eminence 0
Hart County 35, Trigg County 34
Hazard 42, Whitley County 7
Heritage Hills 57, Apollo 10
Highlands 28, Cooper 14
Holy Cross 25, Bracken County 24
Holy Cross 48, Providence 35
Hopkins County Central 36, Todd County Central 6
Hopkinsville 36, Madisonville-North Hopkins 6
Jeffersontown 36, Waggener 14
Jo Byrns 40, Ballard Memorial 0
John Hardin 28, Seneca 12
Johnson Central 15, Madison Central 14
Kentucky Country Day 34, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 10
Knott County Central 34, Jackson County 0
Lafayette 46, Henry County 8
Lawrence County 57, Garrard County 30
Letcher County Central 45, Leslie County 0
Lexington Catholic 29, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14
Lincoln County 42, Estill County 14
Lloyd Memorial 46, Newport 6
Logan County 33, McCracken County 16
Ludlow 42, Holmes 18
Lynn Camp 43, Berea 0
Madison Southern 18, Henry Clay 6
Male 17, Ballard 14
Martin County High School 44, Pike County Central 20
Mayfield 55, Christian County 0
McLean County 44, Caverna 8
Metcalfe County 8, Adair County 7
Monroe County 24, Allen County-Scottsville 14
Montgomery County 25, Mason County 18
Moore 48, Frankfort 0
Murray 50, Calloway County 10
Nelson County 36, DeSales 28
Nicholas County 26, Bellevue 6
North Hardin 35, Meade County 7
North Oldham 56, North Bullitt 7
Oldham County 43, Shelby County 0
Owensboro Catholic 34, Daviess County 2
Paducah Tilghman 49, Graves County 14
Paintsville 55, Bath County 6
Paris 36, Williamsburg 32
Raceland 64, Pleasure Ridge Park 14
Rockcastle County 60, Russellville 20
Russell 28, Greenup County 15
Russell County 35, Larue County 20
Ryle 44, Conner 0
Sayre 8, Bishop Brossart 5
Scott 35, Bullitt Central 21
Scott County 42, Great Crossing 21
Simon Kenton 43, Western Brown 24
Somerset 35, East Ridge 16
South Fulton 34, Fulton County 12
South Laurel 63, Clay County 14
South Oldham 42, Eastern 13
South Warren 27, DuPont Manual 17
St. Xavier 27, Bowling Green 10
Taylor County 22, Green County 6
Thomas Nelson 14, Shawnee 8
Trinity 37, Frederick Douglass 0
Union County 40, Crittenden County 13
Valley 44, Western 0
Washington County 34, Bethlehem 17
West Jessamine 37, Wayne County 20
Woodford County 31, Harvest Prep 18
