High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every final score from Friday, August 29 in KHSAA high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025)
Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025) / Wayne Litmer SBLive

 The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Anderson County 33, Grayson County 7

Ashland Blazer 44, Tates Creek 23

Atherton 44, Southern 0

Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21

Beechwood 53, Newport Central Catholic 6

Bell County 50, Perry County Central 14

Belfry 28, Central 0

Boone County 40, St. Henry 6

Boyd County 41, Rock Hill 21

Breathitt County 57, Powell County 7

Butler 36, Doss 0

Butler County 28, Ohio County 19

Caldwell County 30, Marshall County 28

Campbellsville 56, Mercer County 8

Carroll County 41, Trimble County 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 35, Owensboro 0

Collins 42, Spencer County 14

Corbin 28, North Laurel 14

Danville 12, Fairdale 10

Dayton 62, Pendleton County 49

East Carter 42, Rowan County 7

East Jessamine 44, Western Hills 13

Edmonson County 28, Clinton County 20

Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20

Elizabethtown 21, Central Hardin 14

Fleming County 50, Harrison County 27

Floyd Central High School 44, Magoffin County 42

Franklin County 28, Bullitt East 21

Franklin-Simpson 49, Warren Central 14

Glasgow 22, Barren County 8

Grant County 20, Owen County 13

Greenwood 21, Warren East 6

Hancock County 34, Breckinridge County 12

Harlan County 35, Eminence 0

Hart County 35, Trigg County 34

Hazard 42, Whitley County 7

Heritage Hills 57, Apollo 10

Highlands 28, Cooper 14

Holy Cross 25, Bracken County 24

Holy Cross 48, Providence 35

Hopkins County Central 36, Todd County Central 6

Hopkinsville 36, Madisonville-North Hopkins 6

Jeffersontown 36, Waggener 14

Jo Byrns 40, Ballard Memorial 0

John Hardin 28, Seneca 12

Johnson Central 15, Madison Central 14

Kentucky Country Day 34, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 10

Knott County Central 34, Jackson County 0

Lafayette 46, Henry County 8

Lawrence County 57, Garrard County 30

Letcher County Central 45, Leslie County 0

Lexington Catholic 29, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14

Lincoln County 42, Estill County 14

Lloyd Memorial 46, Newport 6

Logan County 33, McCracken County 16

Ludlow 42, Holmes 18

Lynn Camp 43, Berea 0

Madison Southern 18, Henry Clay 6

Male 17, Ballard 14

Martin County High School 44, Pike County Central 20

Mayfield 55, Christian County 0

McLean County 44, Caverna 8

Metcalfe County 8, Adair County 7

Monroe County 24, Allen County-Scottsville 14

Montgomery County 25, Mason County 18

Moore 48, Frankfort 0

Murray 50, Calloway County 10

Nelson County 36, DeSales 28

Nicholas County 26, Bellevue 6

North Hardin 35, Meade County 7

North Oldham 56, North Bullitt 7

Oldham County 43, Shelby County 0

Owensboro Catholic 34, Daviess County 2

Paducah Tilghman 49, Graves County 14

Paintsville 55, Bath County 6

Paris 36, Williamsburg 32

Raceland 64, Pleasure Ridge Park 14

Rockcastle County 60, Russellville 20

Russell 28, Greenup County 15

Russell County 35, Larue County 20

Ryle 44, Conner 0

Sayre 8, Bishop Brossart 5

Scott 35, Bullitt Central 21

Scott County 42, Great Crossing 21

Simon Kenton 43, Western Brown 24

Somerset 35, East Ridge 16

South Fulton 34, Fulton County 12

South Laurel 63, Clay County 14

South Oldham 42, Eastern 13

South Warren 27, DuPont Manual 17

St. Xavier 27, Bowling Green 10

Taylor County 22, Green County 6

Thomas Nelson 14, Shawnee 8

Trinity 37, Frederick Douglass 0

Union County 40, Crittenden County 13

Valley 44, Western 0

Washington County 34, Bethlehem 17

West Jessamine 37, Wayne County 20

Woodford County 31, Harvest Prep 18

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky