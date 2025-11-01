High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Simon Kenton Pioneers vs Beechwood Tigers - Sep 12, 2025 / Michael Noyes

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Atherton 42, North Oldham 13

Barren County 40, Allen County-Scottsville 0

Belfry 42, Letcher County Central 14

Betsy Layne 50, Leslie County 28

Bourbon County 39, Morgan County 14

Boyle County 20, Frederick Douglass 13

Breathitt County 35, Russell 13

Bryan Station 36, South Oldham 14

Butler 32, Holy Cross 13

Calloway County 45, Marshall County 40

Campbellsville 52, Adair County 6

Carroll County 21, Gallatin County 18

Christian Academy-Louisville 42, Fern Creek 7

Conner 41, Henry Clay 34

Corbin 47, Great Crossing 7

Crittenden County 56, Hopkins County Central 21

Danville 54, Caverna 8

Daviess County 34, Apollo 28

DeSales 19, Anderson County 7

DuPont Manual 52, Male 13

East Ridge 43, Harlan 0

Eminence 14, Owen County 7

Fairdale 45, Shelby County 0

Fairview 48, Lewis County 7

Fleming County 53, Floyd Central High School 52

Franklin County 28, Bowling Green 18

Graves County 41, McCracken County 27

Greenup County 32, Montgomery County 22

Greenwood 45, Union County 23

Hancock County 29, Bethlehem 7

Harlan County 26, Shelby Valley 20

Hart County 14, Grayson County 13

Hopkinsville 37, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13

John Hardin 27, Mercer County 10

Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8

Lawrence County 40, Boyd County 28

Lexington Catholic 24, Ashland Blazer 6

Lincoln County 41, Garrard County 31

Ludlow 32, St. Henry 14

Marion County 46, Bullitt Central 10

Martin County High School 41, Paintsville 28

Mayfield 43, Central 13

McCreary Central 49, Casey County 6

McLean County 44, Ohio County 7

Middlesboro 34, Sayre 27

Muhlenberg County 42, Ballard Memorial 0

Murray 56, Caldwell County 16

Newport 46, Harrison County 7

Nicholas County 52, Bath County 30

North Hardin 48, Warren East 16

Oldham County 43, Lafayette 13

Owensboro 65, Henderson County 3

Owensboro Catholic 56, Elizabethtown 6

Paducah Tilghman 54, Christian County 7

Pike County Central 40, Powell County 26

Pikeville 42, Bracken County 7

Prestonsburg 48, Estill County 21

Pulaski County 35, Bell County 34

Raceland 20, East Carter 7

Ridgeview 35, Perry County Central 7

Russellville 28, Butler County 7

Somerset 45, Hazard 26

Spencer County 49, Nelson County 35

Webster County 31, Todd County Central 12

West Carter 18, Rowan County 9

Western Hills 43, Frankfort 0

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

