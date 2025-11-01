Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Atherton 42, North Oldham 13
Barren County 40, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Belfry 42, Letcher County Central 14
Betsy Layne 50, Leslie County 28
Bourbon County 39, Morgan County 14
Boyle County 20, Frederick Douglass 13
Breathitt County 35, Russell 13
Bryan Station 36, South Oldham 14
Butler 32, Holy Cross 13
Calloway County 45, Marshall County 40
Campbellsville 52, Adair County 6
Carroll County 21, Gallatin County 18
Christian Academy-Louisville 42, Fern Creek 7
Conner 41, Henry Clay 34
Corbin 47, Great Crossing 7
Crittenden County 56, Hopkins County Central 21
Danville 54, Caverna 8
Daviess County 34, Apollo 28
DeSales 19, Anderson County 7
DuPont Manual 52, Male 13
East Ridge 43, Harlan 0
Eminence 14, Owen County 7
Fairdale 45, Shelby County 0
Fairview 48, Lewis County 7
Fleming County 53, Floyd Central High School 52
Franklin County 28, Bowling Green 18
Graves County 41, McCracken County 27
Greenup County 32, Montgomery County 22
Greenwood 45, Union County 23
Hancock County 29, Bethlehem 7
Harlan County 26, Shelby Valley 20
Hart County 14, Grayson County 13
Hopkinsville 37, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13
John Hardin 27, Mercer County 10
Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8
Lawrence County 40, Boyd County 28
Lexington Catholic 24, Ashland Blazer 6
Lincoln County 41, Garrard County 31
Ludlow 32, St. Henry 14
Marion County 46, Bullitt Central 10
Martin County High School 41, Paintsville 28
Mayfield 43, Central 13
McCreary Central 49, Casey County 6
McLean County 44, Ohio County 7
Middlesboro 34, Sayre 27
Muhlenberg County 42, Ballard Memorial 0
Murray 56, Caldwell County 16
Newport 46, Harrison County 7
Nicholas County 52, Bath County 30
North Hardin 48, Warren East 16
Oldham County 43, Lafayette 13
Owensboro 65, Henderson County 3
Owensboro Catholic 56, Elizabethtown 6
Paducah Tilghman 54, Christian County 7
Pike County Central 40, Powell County 26
Pikeville 42, Bracken County 7
Prestonsburg 48, Estill County 21
Pulaski County 35, Bell County 34
Raceland 20, East Carter 7
Ridgeview 35, Perry County Central 7
Russellville 28, Butler County 7
Somerset 45, Hazard 26
Spencer County 49, Nelson County 35
Webster County 31, Todd County Central 12
West Carter 18, Rowan County 9
Western Hills 43, Frankfort 0
