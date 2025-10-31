Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, October 31, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 6 Boyle County travels to take on No. 11 Frederick Douglass, and No. 8 DuPont Manual hosts No. 15 Male.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - October 31, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday with 11 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 26 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Russellville vs Butler County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Henry County vs Kentucky Country Day at 7:30 PM. The final game, Adair County vs Campbellsville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 1A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 32 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Ohio County vs McLean County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Elizabethtown vs Owensboro Catholic at 7:30 PM. The final game, Caverna vs Danville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 2A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 40 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Crittenden County vs Hopkins County Central, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Christian Academy-Louisville vs Fern Creek at 7:30 PM. The final game, Adair County vs Campbellsville, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 3A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 33 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Ridgeview vs Perry County Central, starts at 7:00 PM. Ther game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Frederick Douglass at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Spencer County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 4A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 30 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Thomas Nelson vs Seneca, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Bowling Green vs Franklin County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Fairdale vs Shelby County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 5A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - October 31
There are 21 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Henderson County vs Owensboro, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Male vs DuPont Manual at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 6A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.