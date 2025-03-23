Kentucky high school football: Garrard County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Garrard County Golden Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Golden Lions will play 10 games, including two contests against North Bullitt and Lexington Catholic.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bardstown, Bethlehem, Casey County, Lewis County, Lincoln County and on the road against Mercer County.
Below is the Golden Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GARRARD COUNTY GOLDEN LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at North Bullitt
Aug. 29: vs. Lawrence County
Sep. 5: vs. Middlesboro
Sep. 12: at Lewis County
Sep. 19: vs. Bethlehem
Sep. 26: at Casey County
Oct. 3: vs. Lexington Catholic
Oct. 10: vs. Bardstown
Oct. 24: at Mercer County
Oct. 31: at Lincoln County
