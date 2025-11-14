Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - November 14, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, November 14, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams No. 8 Covington Catholic travels to take on No. 10 Johnson Central.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - November 14, 2025
Kentucky high school football playoffs continue on Friday with 22 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 8 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Hazard vs Middlesboro, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Kentucky Country Day vs Holy Cross at 7:00 PM. The final game, Williamsburg vs Pikeville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 1A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 9 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Monroe County vs Lexington Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Crittenden County vs Owensboro Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Martin County High School vs Belfry, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 2A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 12 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Central vs Lexington Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Garrard County vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:30 PM. The final game, Logan County vs Elizabethtown, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 3A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 10 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Jeffersontown vs Atherton, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Wayne County vs Boyle County at 7:00 PM. The final game, Logan County vs Elizabethtown, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 4A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 9 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Jeffersontown vs Atherton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Scott County vs Cooper at 7:30 PM. The final game, Ashland Blazer vs Highlands, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 5A scoreboard
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - November 14
There are 8 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Bullitt East vs St. Xavier, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Simon Kenton vs Trinity at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
View full Region 6A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.