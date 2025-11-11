High School

Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025

The Kentucky Top 25 remains unchanged heading into the second week of the postseason

Male’s Colin Jefferson (1) hauled in a touchdown catch during first half action as the Manual Crimsons and Male Bulldogs face off in KHSAA football action on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
Male’s Colin Jefferson (1) hauled in a touchdown catch during first half action as the Manual Crimsons and Male Bulldogs face off in KHSAA football action on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the completion of the first round of the playoffs last Friday, the rankings’ status quo held firm.

Key top-25 matchups this Friday are the Louisville showdown between DuPont Manual and Male, Covington Catholic-Johnson Central and Cooper-Scott County. They’ll definitely be some changes in next week’s rankings.

1. Trinity (6A) [9-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: vs. Simon Kenton

2. St. Xavier (6A) [8-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: vs. Bullitt East

3. South Warren (6A) [10-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: Hopkinsville

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [11-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: vs. DeSales

5. Highlands (4A) [9-2]

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer

6. Boyle County (4A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: vs. Wayne County

7. DuPont Manual (6A) [9-2]

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: vs. @ Male

8. Covington Catholic (4A) [8-3]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: @ Johnson Central

9. Woodford County (5A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: vs. Collins

10. Johnson Central (4A) [11-0]

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: vs. Covington Catholic

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [7-4]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: vs. Bryan Station

12. Ryle (6A) [8-3]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: vs. Ballard

13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: vs. Franklin-Simpson

14. Scott County (5A) [8-3]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: @ Cooper

15. Franklin County (4A) [11-0]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: vs. Valley

16. Cooper (5A) [8-3]

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: vs. Scott County

17. Male (6A) [7-4]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: vs. DuPont Manual

18. Owensboro (5A) [9-2]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: vs. Greenwood

19. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: vs. Crittenden County

20. Lexington Christian (2A) [10-3]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: vs. Monroe County

21. Pulaski County (5A) [9-2]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: vs. South Laurel

22. Madison Central (6A) [7-4]

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark

23. Atherton (5A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: vs. Jeffersontown @ Waggener

24. Campbellsville (1A) [10-1]

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: vs. Bethlehem

25. Bowling Green (5A) [4-6]

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: vs. Apollo

