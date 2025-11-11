Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
After the completion of the first round of the playoffs last Friday, the rankings’ status quo held firm.
Key top-25 matchups this Friday are the Louisville showdown between DuPont Manual and Male, Covington Catholic-Johnson Central and Cooper-Scott County. They’ll definitely be some changes in next week’s rankings.
1. Trinity (6A) [9-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: vs. Simon Kenton
2. St. Xavier (6A) [8-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: vs. Bullitt East
3. South Warren (6A) [10-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: Hopkinsville
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [11-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: vs. DeSales
5. Highlands (4A) [9-2]
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer
6. Boyle County (4A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 6
Next up: vs. Wayne County
7. DuPont Manual (6A) [9-2]
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: vs. @ Male
8. Covington Catholic (4A) [8-3]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: @ Johnson Central
9. Woodford County (5A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: vs. Collins
10. Johnson Central (4A) [11-0]
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: vs. Covington Catholic
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [7-4]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: vs. Bryan Station
12. Ryle (6A) [8-3]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: vs. Ballard
13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: vs. Franklin-Simpson
14. Scott County (5A) [8-3]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: @ Cooper
15. Franklin County (4A) [11-0]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: vs. Valley
16. Cooper (5A) [8-3]
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: vs. Scott County
17. Male (6A) [7-4]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: vs. DuPont Manual
18. Owensboro (5A) [9-2]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: vs. Greenwood
19. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: vs. Crittenden County
20. Lexington Christian (2A) [10-3]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: vs. Monroe County
21. Pulaski County (5A) [9-2]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: vs. South Laurel
22. Madison Central (6A) [7-4]
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark
23. Atherton (5A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: vs. Jeffersontown @ Waggener
24. Campbellsville (1A) [10-1]
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: vs. Bethlehem
25. Bowling Green (5A) [4-6]
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: vs. Apollo