Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 72 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Boyle County travels to take on Russell County, and St. Xavier battles DuPont Manual.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - October 10, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 14 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday . The first game, Bellevue vs Dayton, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Ludlow vs Trimble County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 15 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, St. Henry vs Beechwood, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owensboro Catholic vs Fort Knox at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 12 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, McLean County vs Hancock County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Christian Academy-Louisville vs Central at 6:00 PM. The final game, Letcher County Central vs Magoffin County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 16 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Moore vs Jeffersontown, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Boyle County vs Russell County at 6:30 PM. The final game, Mason County vs Harrison County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 10 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Moore vs Jeffersontown, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Woodford County vs Collins at 7:30 PM. The final game, Montgomery County vs Madison Southern, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - October 10
There are 13 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Tates Creek vs Paul Laurence Dunbar, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. The final game, Pleasure Ridge Park vs North Hardin, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
