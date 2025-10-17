Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 99 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, October 17, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Lincoln County travels to take on No. 5 Boyle County, and No. 2 St. Xavier battles North Hardin.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - October 17, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday with 22 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 15 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Bellevue vs Newport, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Campbellsville vs Holy Cross at 7:30 PM. The final game, Sayre vs Frankfort, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 19 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Mayfield vs Trigg County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Danville vs Lexington Christian at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 25 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Larue County vs Glasgow, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Western vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:30 PM. The final game, Pendleton County vs Henry County, starts at 7:30 PM.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 22 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Logan County vs Franklin-Simpson, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lincoln County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Highlands vs Mason County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 20 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Warren Central vs Grayson County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Cooper vs Scott at 7:00 PM. The final game, Anderson County vs Collins, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - October 17
There are 18 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Lafayette vs Tates Creek, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Trinity vs Eastern at 7:30 PM. The final game, South Warren vs Central Hardin, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
