Kentucky High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 14, 2025
This week we introduce our first publishing of the 2025 Kentucky High School Football state rankings.
High School Sports On SI. will continue release a new set of Kentucky rankings each remaining week of the regular season and throughout the state playoffs. Anyone familiar with Bluegrass state high school gridiron action might not see many surprises, well, except two or three.
St. Xavier is our number two, Fredrick Douglass didn’t make the Top 10 and No. 25 could come as a surprise, but their schedule is probably the most challenging in the state.
1. Trinity (6A) [6-2]
Last week: Trinity bounced back from last week's loss to Ohio's St. Xavier with a 35-3 rout of Ballard.
Next up: vs. Eastern
2. St. Xavier (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Tigers stopped a two game slide with a 28-17 win over DuPont Manual.
Next up: vs. North Hardin
3. South Warren (6A) [7-0]
Last week: The Spartans kept rolling with a 55-3 romp over Mead County.
Next up: @ Central Hardin
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [8-0]
Last week: The Centurions remained undefeated by overpowering Central, 49-7.
Next up: vs. Western
5. Boyle County (4A) [6-1]
Last week: The Rebels rolled through Russell County, 43-0.
Next up: vs. Lincoln County
6. Highlands (4A) [6-2]
Last week: The Bluebirds took on the chin, 40-16, against Elder (Ohio).
Next up: @ Mason County
7. Covington Catholic (4A) [5-3]
Last week: The Colonels topped a strong Cathedral (Indiana) team, 17-10.
Next up: vs. Harrison County
8. DuPont Manual (6A) [5-2]
Last week: The Crimsons were competitive in their loss to No. 1 St. X.
Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park
9. Woodford County (5A) [6-1]
Last week: The Yellowjackets won their third straight with a 42-24 win at Collins.
Next up: vs. Scott County
10. Johnson Central (4A) [8-0]
Last week: The Golden Eagles soared to their eighth win, 63-6, over Rowan County.
Next up: @ Greenup County
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Broncos stretched their win streak to four with a 21-15 win over Madison Central.
Next up: @ Bryan Station
12. Ryle (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Raiders recorded their second straight shutout, 54-0, over Campbell County.
Next up: Great Crossing
13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [6-1]
Last week: The Blue Tornado enjoyed a bye last week.
Next up: @ Warren East
14. Scott County (5A) [7-1]
Last week: The Cardinals claimed a 49-21 win over South Oldham.
Next up: @ Woodford County
15. Male (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Bulldogs blanked Southern, 42-0.
Next up: @ Fern Creek
16. Franklin County (4A) [8-0]
Last week: The Wildcats claimed a 49-6 win at Batesville.
Next up: @ Western Hills
17. Madisonville-North Hopkins (5A) [7-0]
Last week: After their 7-0 start the Maroons enjoyed a bye.
Next up: vs. Apollo
18. Cooper (5A) [4-3]
Last week: The Jaguars rolled at Dixie Heights, 42-13.
Next up: @ Scott
19. Madison Central (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Indians will be looking to bounce back from a 21-15 loss to Douglass
Next up: @ George Rogers Clark
20. Owensboro (5A) [5-2]
Last week: The Red Devils blitzed Marshall County, 62-7.
Next up: @ Madisonville-North Hopkins
21. Pulaski County (5A) [5-2]
Last week: Grahm (Va.) handed the Cougars a 56-10 loss.
Next up: @ North Laurel
22. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [7-1]
Last week: The Aces overran Fort Knox, 48-0.
Next up: @ Fort Knox
23. Bryan Station (6A) [4-3]
Last week: The Defenders won their fourth straight, 28-25, over George Rogers Clark.
Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass
24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) [6-0-1]
Last week: The Bearcats remained undefeated with a 47-30 win over Holy Cross.
Next up: vs. Bethlehem
25. Ballard (6A) [2-5]
Last week: The Bruins fell to No. 1 Trinity, 35-3.
Next up: Oldham County