High School

Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Get KHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on September 19, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Trinity celebrates touchdown against visiting Frederick Douglass in the second half as the Rocks roll past the Broncos.
Trinity celebrates touchdown against visiting Frederick Douglass in the second half as the Rocks roll past the Broncos. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 108 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Trinity takes on Male, and Elder travels to take on St. Xavier.

Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - September 19, 2025

Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.

View full KHSAA scoreboard

Bowling Green Metro Football Schedule - September 19

There are 10 Bowling Green metro high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game,Warren East vs Calloway County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Butler County vs Larue County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Bowling Green Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Bowling Green Metro scoreboard

Lexington Metro Football Schedule - September 19

There are 41 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Somerset vs Green County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

View full Lexington Metro scoreboard﻿

Louisville Metro Football Schedule - September 19

There are 54 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Kentucky Country Day vs Hopkins County Central, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game,Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourLouisville Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Louisville Metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky