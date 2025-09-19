Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - September 19, 2025
There are 108 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Trinity takes on Male, and Elder travels to take on St. Xavier.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - September 19, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
Bowling Green Metro Football Schedule - September 19
There are 10 Bowling Green metro high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game,Warren East vs Calloway County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Butler County vs Larue County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Bowling Green Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Bowling Green Metro scoreboard
Lexington Metro Football Schedule - September 19
There are 41 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Somerset vs Green County, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Lexington Metro scoreboard
Louisville Metro Football Schedule - September 19
There are 54 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Kentucky Country Day vs Hopkins County Central, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game,Clinton County vs Casey County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourLouisville Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Louisville Metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.