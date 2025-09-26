Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 102 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Trinity takes on St. Xavier, and Boyle County travels to take on Ballard.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - September 26, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 19 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Christian County vs Caverna, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Bethlehem vs Campbellsville at 7:30 PM. The final game,Newport vs Sayre, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 25 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Gallatin County vs St. Henry, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owensboro Catholic vs Meade County at 8:00 PM. The final game, Iroquois vs Morgan County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 31 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Seneca vs Western, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Bowling Green vs Christian Academy-Louisville at 7:30 PM. The final game, Adair County vs Larue County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 3A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 28 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Jackson County vs Holmes, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byBoyle County vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. The final game,Henry County vs Bourbon County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 26 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Seneca vs Western, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Conner vs Cooper at 7:30 PM. The final game, Iroquois vs Morgan County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - September 26
There are 22 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Greenwood vs Warren Central, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted bySt. Xavier vs Trinity at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
