Kentucky High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025

Madison North Hopkins tumbles to No. 25 after being upset by unranked Apollo; Top 16 stand their ground

Chris Adams

Christian Academy of Louisville’s Gaines Howard at the DeSales vs. Christian Academy football game Friday night. October. 03, 2025
There were a few changes in this week’s Kentucky high school football Top 25 state rankings. Most notably, Madisonville-North Hopkins lost to unranked Apollo, falling to 25, and Bryan Station moved down a spot to 24 after succumbing to Frederick Douglass at home. Ballard advanced to 23 with a solid victory over Oldham County.

Both 5A Madisonville-North Hopkins and 6A Bryan Station have crucial contests Friday, as they face Owensboro (No. 19) and Madison Central (No. 18), respectively.

1. Trinity (6A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: vs. Oldham County

2. St. Xavier (6A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park

3. South Warren (6A) [8-0]

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: vs. Daviess County

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: @ Fern Creek

5. Boyle County (4A) [7-1]

Previous ranking: 5

Next up: vs. Wayne County

6. Highlands (4A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 6

Next up: vs. Scott County

7. Covington Catholic (4A) [6-3]

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: vs. Mason County

8. DuPont Manual (6A) [6-2]

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: @ North Hardin

9. Woodford County (5A) [7-1]

Previous ranking: 9

Next up: @ Anderson County

10. Johnson Central (4A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark

12. Ryle (6A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: vs. Simon Kenton

13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [7-1]

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: @ Calloway County

14. Scott County (5A) [7-2]

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: @ Highlands

15. Male (6A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: vs. Bullitt East

16. Franklin County (4A) [9-0]

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: vs. Bowling Green (Oct. 31)

17. Cooper (5A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: vs. Boone County

18. Madison Central (6A) [5-3]

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: vs. Bryan Station

19. Owensboro (5A) [6-2]

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: @ Madisonville-North Hopkins

20. Pulaski County (5A) [6-2]

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: vs. Southwestern

21. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [7-1]

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: @ McLean County

22. Kentucky Country Day (1A) [7-0]

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: @ Campbellsville

23. Ballard (6A) [3-5]

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: @ Eastern

24. Bryan Station (6A) [4-4]

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: @ Madison Central

25. Madisonville-North Hopkins (5A) [7-1]

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: vs. Owensboro

Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

