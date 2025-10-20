Kentucky High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025
There were a few changes in this week’s Kentucky high school football Top 25 state rankings. Most notably, Madisonville-North Hopkins lost to unranked Apollo, falling to 25, and Bryan Station moved down a spot to 24 after succumbing to Frederick Douglass at home. Ballard advanced to 23 with a solid victory over Oldham County.
Both 5A Madisonville-North Hopkins and 6A Bryan Station have crucial contests Friday, as they face Owensboro (No. 19) and Madison Central (No. 18), respectively.
1. Trinity (6A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: vs. Oldham County
2. St. Xavier (6A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park
3. South Warren (6A) [8-0]
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: vs. Daviess County
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: @ Fern Creek
5. Boyle County (4A) [7-1]
Previous ranking: 5
Next up: vs. Wayne County
6. Highlands (4A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 6
Next up: vs. Scott County
7. Covington Catholic (4A) [6-3]
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: vs. Mason County
8. DuPont Manual (6A) [6-2]
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: @ North Hardin
9. Woodford County (5A) [7-1]
Previous ranking: 9
Next up: @ Anderson County
10. Johnson Central (4A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark
12. Ryle (6A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: vs. Simon Kenton
13. Paducah Tilghman (4A) [7-1]
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: @ Calloway County
14. Scott County (5A) [7-2]
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: @ Highlands
15. Male (6A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: vs. Bullitt East
16. Franklin County (4A) [9-0]
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: vs. Bowling Green (Oct. 31)
17. Cooper (5A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: vs. Boone County
18. Madison Central (6A) [5-3]
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: vs. Bryan Station
19. Owensboro (5A) [6-2]
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: @ Madisonville-North Hopkins
20. Pulaski County (5A) [6-2]
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: vs. Southwestern
21. Owensboro Catholic (2A) [7-1]
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: @ McLean County
22. Kentucky Country Day (1A) [7-0]
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: @ Campbellsville
23. Ballard (6A) [3-5]
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: @ Eastern
24. Bryan Station (6A) [4-4]
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: @ Madison Central
25. Madisonville-North Hopkins (5A) [7-1]
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: vs. Owensboro