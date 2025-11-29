High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Boyle County 34, Corbin 33

Christian Academy-Louisville 56, Bell County 20

Franklin County 21, Paducah Tilghman 14

Kentucky Country Day 31, Campbellsville 23

Lexington Christian 34, Belfry 29

Murray 27, Lloyd Memorial 20

Owensboro 49, Woodford County 6

Owensboro Catholic 41, Beechwood 40

Pulaski County 17, Atherton 0

Raceland 17, Pikeville 10

South Warren 36, Ryle 20

Trinity 50, St. Xavier 7

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

