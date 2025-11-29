Kentucky high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Boyle County 34, Corbin 33
Christian Academy-Louisville 56, Bell County 20
Franklin County 21, Paducah Tilghman 14
Kentucky Country Day 31, Campbellsville 23
Lexington Christian 34, Belfry 29
Murray 27, Lloyd Memorial 20
Owensboro 49, Woodford County 6
Owensboro Catholic 41, Beechwood 40
Pulaski County 17, Atherton 0
Raceland 17, Pikeville 10
South Warren 36, Ryle 20
Trinity 50, St. Xavier 7
