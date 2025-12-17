Final California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 16, 2025
And so it's done. Same region, different team.
The Trinity League of the Southern Section has produced the last nine No. 1 teams in the Golden State. The previous eight were either Mater Dei-Santa Ana or St. John Bosco.
There's a new sheriff in town and that's the Eagles of Santa Margarita and head coach Carson Palmer, who put on a clinic while handling Northern California juggernaut with ease, winning 47-13 in the CIF Open Division final Saturday at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo
Though these Eagles lost three games, they picked up massive amounts of steam while rolling through the Southern California gauntlet at the end of the season, the most eye-opening, a 42-7 win over nationally ranked Corona Centennial in the Southern Section Division I final.
One of the greatest individual wide receiver performance in certainly Southern Section final was turned in by Trent Mosley in that one with nearlly 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
He might have been even better on Saturday, 11 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD rushing as the Eagles (11-3) raced to a 35-7 halftime lead en route to its second state title and first Open championship.
Tulsa-bound quarterback Trace Johnson was superb, completing 17 of 20 for 247 yards and four touchdowns, two Mosley and two to Luke Gazzaniga. The defense was stifling at times and sacked De La Salle quarterback Brayden Knight four times.
Siua Holani capped the victory with a 43-yard pick-6 to put the finishing touches on a nearly perfect win for the Eagles, who were as dominating as any St. John Bosco or Mater Dei team during the last decade run.
FINAL CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (DEC. 16, 2025)
No. 1 Santa Margarita (11-3, LW #1)
Last week: Beat De La Salle 47-13 in CIF State Open Division final
2. Corona Centennial (11-2, LW rank #3)
Season over
3. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #4)
Season over
4. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)
Season over
5. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)
Season over
6. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #7)
Season over
7. De La Salle (12-1, LW #2)
Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 47-13
8. Folsom (14-1, LW #8)
Last week: Beat Cathedral Catholic 42-28 in the fog
9. Central East (14-1, LW #12)
Last week: Beat Oxnard Pacifica, 42-28
10. Cathedral Catholic (13-3, LW #9)
Last week: Lost to Folsom, 42-28
11. Los Alamitos (12-3, LW #10)
Season over
12. Oxnard Pacifica (15-1, LW #11)
Last week: Lost to Central East, 42-28
13. Riordan (12-1, LW #13)
Season over
14. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #14)
Season over
15. Servite (6-5, LW #15)
Season over
16. Pittsburg (12-3, LW #16)
Season over
17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (13-2, LW 19)
Last week: Beat Bakersfield Christian, 27-24
18. San Clemente (9-5, LW #17)
Season over
19. Carlsbad (10-2, LW #18)
Season over
20. Bakersfield Christian (13-1, 20)
Last week: Lost to St. Mary's 27-24 in D2-AA final
21. Granite Hills (10-5, LW 21)
Season over
22. Lincoln-San Diego (10-3, LW #22)
Season over
23. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #23)
Season over
24. Murrieta Valley (9-4, LW #24)
Season over
25. Oak Ridge (9-4, LW 25)
Season over