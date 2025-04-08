High School

Kentucky high school football: Woodford County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Yellowjackets' schedule are Munford (Tennessee) and Palm Bay Heritage (Florida)

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Woodford County Yellowjackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellowjackets will play a full 10-game schedule, including two notable contests against out-of-state competition Munford (Tennessee) and Palm Bay Heritage (Florida).

Among other teams on the schedule are Anderson County, Ballard, Collins, Fairdale, Harvest Prep (Ohio), Scott County and at home against South Oldham.

Below is the Yellowjackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WOODFORD COUNTY YELLOWJACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 23: at Fairdale @ Alvis Johnson Field at Little Caesars Bowl

Aug. 29: vs. Harvest Prep (Ohio)

Sep. 5: vs. Great Crossing

Sep. 12: vs. Munford (Tennessee)

Sep. 19: at Palm Bay Heritage (Florida)

Oct. 3: vs. South Oldham

Oct. 10: at Collins

Oct. 17: vs. Scott County

Oct. 24: at Anderson County

Oct. 31: vs. Ballard

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

