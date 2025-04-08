Kentucky high school football: Woodford County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Woodford County Yellowjackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellowjackets will play a full 10-game schedule, including two notable contests against out-of-state competition Munford (Tennessee) and Palm Bay Heritage (Florida).
Among other teams on the schedule are Anderson County, Ballard, Collins, Fairdale, Harvest Prep (Ohio), Scott County and at home against South Oldham.
Below is the Yellowjackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WOODFORD COUNTY YELLOWJACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Fairdale @ Alvis Johnson Field at Little Caesars Bowl
Aug. 29: vs. Harvest Prep (Ohio)
Sep. 5: vs. Great Crossing
Sep. 12: vs. Munford (Tennessee)
Sep. 19: at Palm Bay Heritage (Florida)
Oct. 3: vs. South Oldham
Oct. 10: at Collins
Oct. 17: vs. Scott County
Oct. 24: at Anderson County
Oct. 31: vs. Ballard
