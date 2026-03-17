Kentucky High School Girls Basketball State Champion & Runner-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Kentucky girls basketball season has come to an end, and a champion has been crowned.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture a state title.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
2026 Kentucky (KHSAA) Girls Basketball Sweet 16 (Click to view full bracket)
Champion: George Rogers Clark Cardinals
Runner-Up: Assumption Rockets
More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.