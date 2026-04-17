Kentucky High School Softball Experiences a Rankings Shakeup

The top six high school softball teams in Kentucky span five regions, so a regional showdown between them isn’t a possibility, unless you’re Assumption High School or Eastern High School. They both play in the Seventh Region.

Based on the past week and season records through this point, five of these squads - South Warren, Mercy Academy, West Jessamine, McCrackeny County and Assumption/Eastern - should be playing in Lexington come June.

As of now, it appears that a repeat championship for the Rockets isn’t an impossibility, but certainly a daunting North Face climb.

On the other hand, South Warren High School, 22-0, is on the warpath.

After knocking off Orange Beach High School (Orange Beach, Alabama) last week from its No. 1 national ranking perch, the Lady Spartans slid into a No. 4 national ranking.



South Warren then dismantled Assumption Wednesday, scoring 15 runs on 14 hits in four innings. Hadley Borders went 4-4, logging two singles, a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Pitcher Courtney Norwood hurled a no-hitter, only surrendering three singles.

Has Assumption, 12-4, begun to fall from regular-season grace? They’ve lost two consecutive contests and next face a quality team in Ballard High School. An April 21st matchup with Mercy Academy is looming.



Mercy Academy 3, North Oldham 2

The Jaguars, 18-1, beat Holy Cross-Louisville by one run Tuesday, and then squeezed out a one-run victory over a competitive North Oldham unit Wednesday.

Mercy freshman pitcher Addie Henley continues to dominate. She recorded five strikeouts, allowed no earned runs, and gave up five hits. For the year, Henley is posting a 0.48 ERA over 58 innings, along with 83 Ks against 13 walks.

West Jessamine 10, East Jessamine 2

The Colts’ last loss came on March 19, their first game of the season. Since then, West Jessamine is 15-0. They roughed up rival East Jessamine Wednesday, churning out 12 hits, nearly half for extra bases.

Junior Paige Hobgood stood out Wednesday in a strong Colt lineup. She sent two pitches over the fence, tallying six RBIs. For the year, Hobgood is batting .444 with five dingers and seven doubles.

Eastern 7, Boyle County 1

The Lady Eagles have won nine straight since losing to South Warren March 28.

However, Wednesday’s matchup with Boyle County could have ended that streak. The contest was tied at 1-1 after seven innings and went into extra frames. A six-run ninth for Eastern decided the outcome.

Eagle thrower Kelsey Davis went the distance, striking out 11 batters against zero walks. Davis has 61 Ks in 43 innings pitched.

Junior Payton Roberts, who only had seven at-bats coming into the game, led the offense, going 2-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.



McCracken County was idle through Wednesday, as they prepare for this weekend’s Slugfest at Marshall County. Probably a good thing, considering that the Lady Mustangs suffered losses last week to Orange Beach (then No. 1 in the nation) and in-state foe South Warren.

