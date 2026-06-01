Kentucky Power 7 Softball Rankings: Only South Warren and Bullitt East Remain Standing

And then there were two. Five of the Power 7 teams have fallen. Bounced out in regional action.

Two battled for survival in the Seventh Region but came up short.

Male lost to Atherton, 1-0, in the semifinals, capping a season that ended with a 17-15 record. Ballard couldn’t get by Assumption in the semis, losing 2-1. The Lady Bruins finished the year 24-6.

Assumption has found life again and is playing well. Are they back in the conversation? Probably not. The state tournament will be challenging. But the Rockets redeemed a season by winning the Seventh Region Tournament.

Greenwood Knocked Out

Greenwood (24-13) was knocked out of the Fourth Region tournament in the first round. Even if they had made it through to the final, they would have faced South Warren, whom they’d lost to three times during the season.

South Warren Continues Its Dominant March

And that segues nicely into South Warren.

The Lady Spartans coasted through the Fourth Region. There wasn’t much competition or challenge in any of the 15 innings South Warren played in the tournament. A dominant display of top-shelf defense and prodigious offense. And who can silence the bats of the No. 2-ranked team in the country? They outscored regional opponents 33-0.

Daviess County's Stunning Exit

Daviess County was shocked by Apollo, losing 2-1 in the Third Region championship contest. The Lady Panthers were 33-2 heading into the game and facing a team that was 23-12. Apollo had lost twice to Daviess County, 17-0 and 5-2, during the regular season.

Bullitt East Peaking at the Right Time

The Lady Chargers rolled by Butler and controlled the Sixth Region final against Mercy Academy, despite pitcher Mackenzie Mingus struggling from the circle.

Mercy Academy's Promising Season Ends

A promising season ended at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville with a 34-5 record.

State Tournament First-Round Breakdown

(at John Cropp Stadium, University of Kentucky)

Lawrence County (23-12) vs. Madison Central (26-8)

Lawrence County, the 15th Region champions, has amassed 37 home runs this year, placing them 13th in Kentucky. But it’s pitching that stands out in this showdown. Lady Bulldog hurler Taylor Blevins is ninth in the state in wins (20-6) with a 1.52 ERA. Madison Central pitcher Kate Drury’s 1.37 ERA comes with 232 strikeouts (14th in the state).

North Hardin (25-12) vs. Apollo (24-12)

Again, pitching. North Hardin’s Brooklyn Carmickle has logged 340 strikeouts from the circle, tops in the Bluegrass. She also boasts a 19-9 record with a 1.65 ERA.

And for Apollo? Well, beating Daviess County counts for something. Also, 24 of E-gal senior Arianna Ramirez’s 55 hits were extra-base hits.

Oldham County (27-10) vs. South Warren (41-0)

The accolades and otherworldly stats in relation to South Warren, a team batting nearly .500, are MANY. I’ll leave you with one stat line. Florida State-bound Hudson McLaine: .756 (state leader), 26 HR (state leader), 93 hits in 123 ABs (state leader), 1.667 SLG (state leader), 78 RBIs (second in the state), 102 runs (state leader) and 48 stolen bases (seventh in the state).

Oldham County possesses strong speed and base-running skills, registering 172 stolen bases (seventh in the state) and 24 triples (sixth in the state). However, South Warren surpasses Oldham County in both categories.

South Laurel (36-5) vs. Highlands (33-6)

The narrative here, as far as South Laurel is concerned, is that the Lady Cardinals have won 15 straight and defeated state tournament qualifiers Pulaski County (16-1) and George Rogers Clark (10-0).

Highlands boasts the top pitcher in Kentucky. Thomas More University commit Kaitlyn Dixon is 27-3 (best in the state) with 312 strikeouts (third in the state) and a 0.71 ERA (seventh in the state).



Ashland Blazer (30-6) vs. George Rogers Clark (36-5)

GSR can hit. Junior Lilliana Hill has crushed 15 homers and amassed 63 RBIs, while junior teammate Arabella Guinn has knocked out 13 and driven in 57 runs. Hill, freshman Zyniia Tichenor and Guinn are ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in hits statewide. The team batting average is .442 (fourth in the state).

As for Ashland Blazer, junior Jenna Delaney has hit 13 home runs and junior pitcher Addi Laine is 19-3 with a 0.864 ERA.

Bullitt East (29-4) vs. Assumption (24-11)

The Rockets face a Bullitt East squad that has been one of Kentucky's hottest teams since late April. They’re fifth in the state in team batting average at .432.

Disciplined Rocket hitters Jaelynn Oaks and Maleya Giddens have only struck out a collective 12 times in 208 at-bats, while producing almost 100 hits. These two will have to light up Bullitt East pitching if the Rockets are to be successful.

Hazard (23-12) vs. Ballard Memorial (24-14)

Hazard brings some decent pitching to the diamond, but their hitting is average. Pitching and defense will have to get it done for the Lady Bulldogs.

Ballard Memorial dropped quite a few games prior to May 5, but has won 10 consecutive contests since then. Their best hitter is senior Trinity Williams. She’s blasted nine home runs, driven in 44 runs, and is hitting .442.

Henderson County (27-8) vs. Pulaski County (18-15)

Henderson County regressed this year, after battling Assumption in last year’s state championship game. With that said, they could return behind solid pitching but the bracket doesn’t favor them after round one.

The Lady Maroons have won seven straight games, but is that momentum going to be enough to get by Henderson County, George Rogers Clark or Bullitt East?

