Trinity Keeps Rolling While Other Big Four Baseball Programs Exit KHSAA state Tournament

The countdown began a couple of weeks ago. The countdown of Kentucky Big Four baseball teams seeing their seasons come to an end.

And then there was Trinity.

Trinity Keeps Marching

Trinity appeared to withstand the rigors of a 43-game campaign, while maintaining a top-10 national ranking.

Dropping out of the Big Four or ending the season prematurely was never going to be a 2026 outcome for the team from St. Matthews.

They shut out both of their opponents, Bullitt East and Beechwood, in the opening rounds of the KHSAA state baseball tournament, 5-0 and 11-0, respectively.

The Other Big Four Teams

South Oldham was immediately eliminated by Boyd County, 5-1. (More on that in a moment.)

And Sayre managed a first-round win against Johnson Central, 13-4, but couldn’t get by McCracken County in the quarterfinals.

Semifinal Matchups Set

McCracken County (32-8) vs. Boyd County (27-7) at Kentucky Proud Park, on the campus of the University of Kentucky, at 10 a.m..

Apollo (22-12) vs. Trinity (38-3) at 1:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Boyd County's Surprise Run

Trinity vs. Boyd County?

As mentioned in High School on SI, Boyd County is fourth in the state in team batting average, at .367, still slightly better than Trinity. They’re led by .471 hitter Grant Slater, who has collected 41 hits in 77 plate appearances with 17 of them going for extra bases. He’s has also stolen 11 bases and struck out 10 times.

Similarly, Trinity’s Grayson Willoughby is batting .465 with 47 hits and 17 extra base hits, one stolen base and 11 strikeouts.

The Lions have utilized eight pitchers to some degree in 2026, and a total of 17 players have thrown an inning or more from the mound. Of course, Trinity has done about the same, but with a much better ERA.

Boyd County surprised many observers at the state tournament this week, defeating South Oldham and University Heights to reach the semifinals.

OK, I’ll throw a crow on the grill tonight right alongside the chicken breasts and cubed potatoes. What were my words last week about the Lions?

“However, the Lions haven’t been battle-tested this season as opposed to the Dragons, who played Trinity, St. X, Ballard and Eastern. Not seeing a win here for Boyd County.”

Full results from week one of the KHSAA State baseball Tournament

Boyd County 5, South Oldham 1

McCracken County 6, Bowling Green 0

Sayre 13, Johnson Central 4

University Heights 9, Wolfe County 1

Apollo 5, Whitley County 3

Beechwood 6, West Jessamine 2

Campbell County 6, LaRue County 1

Trinity 5, Bullitt East 0

McCracken County 6, Sayre 1

Apollo 14, Campbell County 10

Boyd County 9, University Heights 3

Trinity 11, Beechwood 0