Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - April 13, 2026

The national high school softball rankings have a different feel to them this week after a stunning loss by Orange Beach out of Alabama to an unranked team.

South Warren, the top team in Kentucky, stunned the Makos, 6-1, showing that they are deserving of being in the talk for the national championship. The Spartans feature an excellent player in McLaine Hudson, along with a pair of aces in Courtney Norwood and Layla Ogden.

But Orange Beach was not the only top team to fall, as Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) also suffered its first loss after 30 straight wins to open the season.

All that cleared a path for Barbers Hill (Texas) to make the climb to the No. 1 spot followed by another Texas team moving to No. 2 in Lake Creek. Thompson (Alabama) jumped back up to third followed by the debuting South Warren and Orange Beach.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - April 13, 2026

1. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 3

Winners of 12 straight since an 8-3 loss to Keller, the Eagles have not scored less than 10 runs in any of those victories. They are also a perfect 12-0 in district games and have allowed just 34 total runs in 31 games played.

2. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: No. 4

The Lions have won 13 in a row since their 10-2 setback to Barbers Hill, which continues to look like a quality defeat with each passing week of play in Texas high school softball.

3. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 28-1-2

Previous rank: No. 5

The loss to Wetumpka in extra innings fueled Thompson to focus back up, as they blitzed Prattville in a pair of games, 9-1 and 14-4.

4. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 21-0

Previous rank: Unranked

What a week for the Spartans, as they vaulted into national title contention after blasting then-No. 1 Orange Beach, 6-1. South Warren is led by senior sensation McLaine Hudson, who is hitting an eye-popping .783 with 14 homers and 22 steals.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 28-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The Makos suffered their first loss of the season, falling to South Warren, 6-1. The loss ended a 45-game winning streak for Orange Beach dating back to last season. They quickly rebounded from the defeat, blasting Baker, 17-7.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Perfection ended for the Cavaliers after 30 straight wins to open the season, as they suffered a 3-2 setback to West Monroe. Back-to-back victories over Stanley (2-0) and Airline (12-2) showed Calvary Baptist Academy still has what it takes to be among the top teams in the country.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 24-2

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cardinals have now won 19 in a row since a loss to Katy back in late February.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 23-5

Previous rank: No. 8

Katy finally allowed its first run in five games when they picked up a 12-1 victory over Jordan. They have won seven straight.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 9

The Cougars have recorded nine consecutive wins, with seven of them resulting in shutouts.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 10

A perfect 10-0 start to the spring season for the Cougars, as they are averaging 10 runs per game and have allowed just a total of 29.

11. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 17-2-1

Previous rank: No. 6

A close call vs. O’Connor was followed up a game later with a 10-4 loss to Chaparral. The result was a little more stunning considering two days prior, Desert Mountain defeated Chaparral, 7-2.

12. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 12

In five games, the Rams have scored 54 runs, with just one team scoring against them.

13. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 31-3

Previous rank: No. 14

The Indians are riding high right now, winners of five in a row, including that extra-inning triumph over Thompson.

14. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 15

The Firebirds claimed 8-2 and 7-2 victories over Fort Myers and Cape Coral on the same day, helping stretch their win streak to a dozen.

15. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 16

16. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 11

A tough 4-3 loss at Arbor View to end March halted the momentum of the Panthers.

17. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 20-6

Previous rank: No. 13

18. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 17

19. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 17-0

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins kept their unbeaten record intact by surviving a pesky Woodcreek team, 2-1.

20. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 23-4-1

Previous rank: No. 20

21. Riverton (Riverton, Utah)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 21

22. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 25-3

Previous rank: No. 22

It has been an exciting season for the Broncos, as they have scored an average of almost 10 runs per game while allowing five.

23. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 26-3

Previous rank: No. 23

24. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 13-3

Previous rank: No. 25

A nice 3-2 win over IMG Academy helped extend the current win streak.

25. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Warriors have opened the season with 13 dominating wins, surrendering just 15 total runs.

Dropped out: No. 18 Fullerton; No. 24 Pace.