Kentucky (KHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 18, 2025

The 2025 Kentucky high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the KHSAA high school football playoffs.

The KHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 6.

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Kentucky Country Day vs. Newport - 11/21 7:30 p.m. ET

Campbellsville vs. Newport - 11/21 7 p.m. ET

Raceland vs. Paris - 11/21 7:30 p.m. ET

Middlesboro vs. Pikeville - 11/21 7:30 p.m. ET

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Somerset vs. Owensboro Catholic - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Mayfield vs. Lexington Christian - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Belfry vs. Breathitt County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Beechwood vs. Prestonsburg - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket

Russell vs. Lloyd Memorial - 11/21 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Murray vs. Lexington Catholic - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Union County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Bell County vs. Lawrence County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Paducah Tilghman vs. Logan County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Franklin County vs. North Oldham - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Highlands vs. Corbin - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Boyle County vs. Covington Catholic - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

Owensboro vs. Fairdale - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Atherton vs. Bowling Green - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Woodford County vs. Scott County - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Pulaski County vs. West Jessamine - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 Kentucky (KHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

South Warren vs. Henderson County - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Xavier vs. Male - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Trinity vs. Madison Central - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Frederick Douglass vs. Ryle - 11/21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

