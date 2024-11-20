Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the third round of playoff action.
A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows Trinity moving on to the third round after a dominant victory over Fern Creek.
The Ryle Raiders also had a lopsided victory, winning 38-17 over St. Xavier.
Meanwhile, in the Class 5A bracket, the North Bullitt Eagles pulled off an overtime victory against Grayson County, winning 29-28.
>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.
Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the quarterfinal matchups:
Class 6A
Third-round matchups
Ryle vs Central Hardin
7 p.m. Friday
Great Crossing vs Barren County
7 p.m. Friday
Trinity vs Ballard
7 p.m. Friday
Frederick Douglass vs Madison Central
7 p.m. Friday
2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
Third-round matchups
South Warren vs North Bullitt
7 p.m. Friday
Bowling Green vs Atherton
7 p.m. Friday
Cooper vs Southwestern
7:30 p.m. Friday
Highlands vs Pulaski County
7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 5A KHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Third-round matchups
Franklin County vs Bardstown
6:30 p.m. Friday
Paducah Tilghman vs DeSales
6 p.m. Friday
Boyle County vs Covington Catholic
6 p.m. Friday
Corbin vs Ashland Blazer
6:30 p.m. Friday
Class 4A KHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Third-round matchups
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Central
6:30 p.m. Friday
Hart County vs Union County
6 p.m. Friday
Bell County vs Lexington Catholic
6:30 p.m. Friday
Belfry vs Russell
6:30 p.m. Friday
Class 3A KHSAA football bracket
Class 2A KHSAA football bracket
Class 1A KHSAA football bracket
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports