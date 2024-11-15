High School

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, second round matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, second round matchups and game times

Robin Erickson

South Oldham head coach Cain Sams talks with South Oldham's Adrian Miles (12) in the Dragons' win over North Oldham Friday Sept. 13, 2024 at Mitchell Irvin Stadium in KHSAA football at Crestwood, Kentucky.
South Oldham head coach Cain Sams talks with South Oldham's Adrian Miles (12) in the Dragons' win over North Oldham Friday Sept. 13, 2024 at Mitchell Irvin Stadium in KHSAA football at Crestwood, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the second round of playoff action.

A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant wins by several teams in the first round. DuPont Manual defeated Campbell County by 45 points.

Meanwhile, Ryle shut out Pleasure Ridge Park in a 39-0 victory. Both teams look to carry this momentum into their next matchup.

The Class 5A bracket shows a similar story as most matchups concluded in a lopsided victory. Moore vs. Butler turned out to be the closest matchup with Moore moving onto the next round by a field goal.

>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.

Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus some featured second round matchups:

Class 6A

Second round featured matchups

McCracken County vs Central Hardin

7 p.m. Friday

North Hardin vs Barren County

7 p.m. Friday

Ryle vs St. Xavier

7 p.m. Friday

DuPont Manuel vs Greater Crossing

7 p.m. Friday

Trinity vs Fern Creek

7 p.m. Friday

Male vs. Ballard

7 p.m. Friday

Madison Central vs Bryan Station

7 p.m. Friday

Frederick Douglass vs George Rogers Clark

7 p.m. Friday

2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket

Class 5A

Second round featured matchups

Owensboro vs Bowling Green

7 p.m. Friday

South Warren vs Graves County

7 p.m. Friday

Atherton vs Moore

7 p.m. Friday

Grayson County vs North Bullitt

7 p.m. Friday

Woodford County vs Highlands

7 p.m. Friday

Cooper vs Scott County

7 p.m. Friday

North Laurel vs Southwestern

7 p.m. Friday

Pulaski County vs Madison Southern

7:00 p.m. Friday

Class 5A KHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Second round featured matchups

Padcucah Tilghman vs John Hardin

6:00 p.m. Friday

Bardstown vs Allen County-Scottsville

6:00 p.m. Friday

DeSales vs North Oldham

6:00 p.m. Friday

Franklin County vs Spencer County

6:00 p.m. Friday

Covington Catholic vs Johnson Central

6:00 p.m. Friday

Ashland Blazer vs Mason County

6:00 p.m. Friday

Covington Catholic vs Letcher County Central

6:00 p.m. Friday

Corbin vs Wayne County

6:00 p.m. Friday

Class 4A KHSAA football bracket

Class 3A KHSAA football bracket

Class 2A KHSAA football bracket

Class 1A KHSAA football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Robin Erickson@sblivesports

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Home/Kentucky