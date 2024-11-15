Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, second round matchups, game times
The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the second round of playoff action.
A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant wins by several teams in the first round. DuPont Manual defeated Campbell County by 45 points.
Meanwhile, Ryle shut out Pleasure Ridge Park in a 39-0 victory. Both teams look to carry this momentum into their next matchup.
The Class 5A bracket shows a similar story as most matchups concluded in a lopsided victory. Moore vs. Butler turned out to be the closest matchup with Moore moving onto the next round by a field goal.
Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus some featured second round matchups:
Class 6A
Second round featured matchups
McCracken County vs Central Hardin
7 p.m. Friday
North Hardin vs Barren County
7 p.m. Friday
Ryle vs St. Xavier
7 p.m. Friday
DuPont Manuel vs Greater Crossing
7 p.m. Friday
Trinity vs Fern Creek
7 p.m. Friday
Male vs. Ballard
7 p.m. Friday
Madison Central vs Bryan Station
7 p.m. Friday
Frederick Douglass vs George Rogers Clark
7 p.m. Friday
2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
Second round featured matchups
Owensboro vs Bowling Green
7 p.m. Friday
South Warren vs Graves County
7 p.m. Friday
Atherton vs Moore
7 p.m. Friday
Grayson County vs North Bullitt
7 p.m. Friday
Woodford County vs Highlands
7 p.m. Friday
Cooper vs Scott County
7 p.m. Friday
North Laurel vs Southwestern
7 p.m. Friday
Pulaski County vs Madison Southern
7:00 p.m. Friday
Class 5A KHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Second round featured matchups
Padcucah Tilghman vs John Hardin
6:00 p.m. Friday
Bardstown vs Allen County-Scottsville
6:00 p.m. Friday
DeSales vs North Oldham
6:00 p.m. Friday
Franklin County vs Spencer County
6:00 p.m. Friday
Covington Catholic vs Johnson Central
6:00 p.m. Friday
Ashland Blazer vs Mason County
6:00 p.m. Friday
Covington Catholic vs Letcher County Central
6:00 p.m. Friday
Corbin vs Wayne County
6:00 p.m. Friday
Class 4A KHSAA football bracket
Class 3A KHSAA football bracket
Class 2A KHSAA football bracket
Class 1A KHSAA football bracket
—
