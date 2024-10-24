Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/24/2024)
The 2024 Kentucky high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including Nicholas County vs. Raceland.
One big 6A matchup to note is Wayne County hosting Boyle County. The Boyle County Rebels kept their unbeaten streak last week after a decisive 41-0 victory over Lincoln County. Wayne County, who are undefeated at home, look to prove one more time that they can battle with the toughest opponents.
You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday:
