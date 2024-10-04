Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)
The 2024 Kentucky high school football season carries on this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including No. 7 Frederick Douglas hosting No. 3 Male.
The Trinity Shamrocks are coming off a tough 16-10 loss last weekend to the St Xavier Tigers (Louisville). The Shamrocks remain in the tough part of their schedule this week as they host the out-of-state St Xavier Bombers (Ohio). The Ohio visitors improved their record to 4-2 last week with a 22-17 victory over Elder.
You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action Friday night.
