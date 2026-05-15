Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana Are Loaded with Elite Girls Sprint Talent in 2026

The four-state region of Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana has had an exceptional group of female high school sprinters in 2026.

It could be unprecedented, especially in the 100 meters.

Several have already approached sub-11.5 territory in the 100-meter dash.



Ohio's Veteran Contender

In the Buckeye state, senior Nevaeh Hall of Valley Forge High School (Parma Heights) leads the state with a 2026 time of 11.74, a personal record. She’s also clocked 24.63 in the 200 meters.

Hall, who will be matriculating to Ohio University on a track scholarship, says the PR time is part of her process.

Valley Forge sprinter Nevaeh Hall is heading to Ohio University in late summer, but will first try to capture 100 and 200-meter state titles in June. | Brian Fife

“I just want to advance the overall PRs all around,” she said. “I feel like every year, even before the year, I set goals, and then try to break them that year or just get better as I go.”

The Cleveland-area sprinter is aiming for state titles in the Division I 100 and 200 meters in early June. Division I is the largest classification in Ohio.

Last season, Hall didn’t qualify for the 100-meter final and placed eighth in the 200 meters.

“Last year, just seeing how I did, was itself my biggest motivator because I was there the year before that, and I didn't place very well," she said. "So I set the goal, like, it’s time to make some plays, get some moves, you know what I'm saying? And then when I realized I did as good as I did, it was like, ‘Ok, now that you know you can do it, kick it into overdrive.’ You gotta shoot for the stars and go for something greater.”

Valley Forge coach Cortney Bokoch said Hall has what it takes to rise and make things happen.

“I always tell Nevaeh that she has great growth potential. She's very coachable. She listens. Her growth and maturity have really increased over the years, and it's influenced and impacted every single race she's run. This kid is like lightning in a bottle. She's been a real pleasure to coach.”

The Ohio state 100-meter record is 11.38, set in 2018 by two-time World Champion Abby Steiner, arguably the state’s best-ever high school female athlete (soccer/track).



Tennessee's Rising Star

The Volunteer State has one of the region's top young sprinters in Lacy Young of the Webb School (Knoxville). Young has already logged 11.67 in the century distance this season.

Sophomore Lacy Young of the Webb School-Knoxville has already run 11.67 in the 100 meters. | Webb School Athletics

She is only a sophomore.

But for Young, claiming a state tile supersedes a state best time.

“It’s really just to win state again,” she said.

However, times do matter. Just not specific ones. Only ones that provide feedback about progress.

“I just want to PR, just to beat my last time,“ said the defending Division II AA 100 and 200-meter champion.

The state 100-meter record is 11.46, set in 2010 by former University of Missouri track star Laquisha Jackson.

That could be in jeopardy considering Young’s determination, talent and trajectory.

“She leads and brings people with her,” said her coach, Jerome Romain. “Her attitude in practice, ‘Let's get down to business and let's get to work.’ It's a great fun atmosphere. Looking forward to the next two years. I think wherever she ends up on the college scene, she'll be a force to reckon with.”

Indiana's State Favorite

Indiana only possesses one sub-12 time—at least from what could be interpreted from conflicting data.

Junior Nadia Ford of Carroll High School (Fort Wayne) posted an 11.95 this month and appears to be the favorite to win the state 100-meter title after seizing it last year in an 11.68 clocking.

Ford already established herself among the state's elite, having recorded the 11.68 as a sophomore. And she believes she can hit an 11.5 before this season is in the books.

“My first goal was to PR, at least run 11.5 or faster. And then also in the 200, I wanted to PR…but the goal has just been to run 23 in the 200 and just PR in the 100,” the junior stated.

And the best part of her race? Ford is the only one to offer this answer.

“I think my start is the best part of the race.”

Olympic Gold medalist Maicel Malone-Wallace owns the state high school 100-meter record. She ran 11.52 in 1986.



Kentucky's Spring Explosion

Kentucky many have the region's deepest sprint talent.

The Bluegrass has three sprinters running in the 11.5s.

Grace Bethel of Male High School (Louisville), Jade Hartlage of Christian Educational Consortium (Louisville) and Clara Warrick of Oldham County High School (La Grange).

Three Bluegrass Stars Chasing History

Bethel established a PR earlier this year when she ran 11.56. She also dropped a 23.90 in the 200 meters at the Eastern Relays in April, setting a meet record.

Male High School junior Grace Bethel, the 55-meter state champion, hopes to add 2026 100 and 200-meter championships to her accomplishments. | Chris Adams

The junior speed merchant is the reigning 3A state indoor 55-meter champion, an event that requires an explosive start. However, Bethel considers her start to be the weakest part of her short-sprint races.

“I feel like I'm still working on my start, but it has gotten better over time. I feel like I have good top-end speed…so I really feel like my finish or when I get to the middle is my strength,” she said.

Bethel’s season is trending well, but if setbacks arise, she has a game plan for that.

“I try to keep a strong mentality about it,“ she said. “If I was to get injured or anything, I just try to stay focused on my goals and know I can overcome it. I just trust God's plan that he has for me because I feel like everything happens for a reason.”

Oldham County senior Clara Warrick has logged an 11.62 in the 100 meters and an impressive 23.92 in the 200 meters indoors. She'll battle Bethel for the Class 3A state 100 and 200 sprint titles. | Courtesy Oldham County Track and Field/Clara Warrick

Warrick has run a very competitive 11.62 this season, and actually dipped under 11.6, registering 11.59 with a non-allowable wind reading. Her resume comprises a blistering indoor 200-meter time of 23.92 and an Oldham County 400-meter record of 56.59. Warrick is headed to Lexington in the fall, where she’ll compete for the legendary University of Kentucky Women’s Track and Field program.

“The season's going great,” Warrick said. “I had a great indoor season, and coming in outdoor, I was just extremely motivated. I was motivated to PR, motivated to progress in the 100 to 200. And now we're looking at a four, and it's just been super exciting and approaching it with a new mindset as it is my last year running…Hopefully, I can go sub-11.5.”

Christian Educational Consortium's Jade Hartlage set the Kentucky high school state record (11.55) in the 100 meters earlier this year, and recently added a 53.97 400 meters to her achievements. | Courtesy photo Jade Hartlage

Hartlage makes for a strong case as the state’s best-ever female high school sprinter. She is the current state record holder in the 100 meters. In late March, she ran the record-setting 11.55 on a day that resulted in three personal best performances (a 23.89 time in the 200 meters and a 19-9 long jump). Yet, it was a day like any other meet day.

“It was kind of a lot to process,” Hartlage admitted. “But waking up that day for the meet, I wasn't like, ‘This is the day I'm going to PR.” I got to the meet and I just warmed up really well. I was focused.”

She then began the usual three-event workload of the 100, 200 and long jump.

“So I went from doing long jump straight to the 100, lacing up my shoes as they were calling it,” Hartlage said. “That's the usual for me. And then it was just a really good race. I don't know, I just got out really well. My blocks had been way better during indoor season.”

She recently added a 53.97 400-meter effort to the list. Hartlage will join Warrick at the University of Kentucky.

Unfortunately, Bethel, Hartlage and Warrick won’t be able to meet up in a head-to-head 100-meter contest.

Hartlage was partially home-schooled, which makes her ineligible for Kentucky High School Athletic Association postseason competitions. Also, CEC wouldn’t qualify as a 3A school due to its enrollment, also preventing a potential classic 100-meter battle.

However, Bethel and Warrick both run for 3A programs and are the favorites in the state 3A 100 meters.

The 55-meter state champion sprinters (Warrick won the event in 2024) faced off against each other at the Eastern Relays, Bethel winning in the 11.56 time and Warrick placing second in 11.62.

The Push Towards 11.4

The 11.5s recorded by Bethel, Hartlage and Warrick put them in the top-15/20 conversation, nationally, while Young, Ford and Hall could soon join that group.

Seemingly, the immediate 100-meter goal for these sprinters is sub-11.5. The marks appear attainable, given favorable circumstances, e.g., wind direction, weather, and competition.

Even if a sub-11.5 is not realized this season, it's most likely on the horizon for all of them, in high school or college.