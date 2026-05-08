Kentucky Girls Jumpers Surge as State Records Come Into Range

The Kentucky high school 2026 outdoor track and field season has been exceptional, especially the girls competition.

In particular, the sprints and horizontal jumps.

Long Jump Leaders Set the Pace

First, the long jump.

Christian Educational Consortium’s Jade Hartlage, a rising superstar of track and field in its totality, has the state’s leading jump, 19feet, 9 inches, set March 26. She is partially homeschooled and not eligible for in KHSAA postseason.

Hartlage’s mark is followed by Simon Kenton’s Alexis Howard (19-0, March 26). Howard is another standout athlete. She was selected as a 2025 All-State Honorable Mention in soccer. Howard won the 3A indoor title in early March, recording a mark of 18-7 1/4.

Howard, Svidal Among Top Contenders

Walden School senior Natalie Svidal sailed to an 18-4 1/2 mark at the Walden Small School Championships May 5. That ties her for third in the state with Taleigha Nash of Great Crossing High School.

Triple Jump Competition Tightens

In the triple jump, Howard is atop the performance list. She leapt 40-5, April 25.

However, Svidal is close. She recorded 40-2 1/4 this past week.

Multi-Sport Stars Making Impact

Teigh Yeast, yet another standout athlete, who helped George Rogers Clark win a state basketball title in March and is a Robert Morris University basketball commit, logged a 40-0 1/2 jump April 21. Yeast was last season’s 3A champion at 39-5.25.

Walden School's Natalie Svidal has the second and third best performances this season in the triple jump (40-2 1/4) and long jump (18-4 1/2), respectively. | Chris Adams

How Kentucky Stacks Up Nationally

Perspective and context need to be applied here. Here's how Kentucky compares nationally.

National Benchmarks Set the Bar

Parker Coes of Morton Ranch High School (Katy, Texas) has surpassed 21 feet twice in 2026. Abigail Mecklenburg of Linn-Mar High School (Marion, Iowa) is approaching the 21-foot threshold.

Coes’ marks were achieved in the early indoor season. The Texan has jumped 20-10 1/2 outdoors (April 3) but her last mark was 18-11 3/4, May 2.

Mecklenburg is yet to replicate her indoor marks outdoors.

The top outdoor jump so far in 2026 is 42-7.5, set by Daniela Hughes of Los Altos High School (Los Altos, California).

A significant challenge for the Bluegrass jumpers to surpass. But if there is a season for top-10 national rankings or records.

State Records Within Reach

With that said, the Kentucky state records are potentially breakable in the next two weeks. The current records are 20-4 (Maxine Graham, Fleming County High School, 1975) and 41-7 (Sophie Galloway, Marshall County High School, 2021).

Each has the speed and explosiveness to challenge those marks.