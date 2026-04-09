Legendary Kentucky High School Football Coach Passes Away

Larry French, a former head football coach of six Kentucky high schools, passed away on Thursday.

He was a coach from 1978 to 2025, and he retired in January. He is the third winningest coach in Kentucky high school football with a record of 381-182.

1978-1988: Mercer County (70-51)

1989-2003: Meade County (105-67)

2004-2007: Lincoln County (29-17)

2008-2013: Boyle County (71-11)

2014-2018: Southwestern (48-16)

2019-2025: Middlesboro (58-20)

He won state championships with Boye County in 2009 and 2010.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to Larry French’s family, former players, and all the coaches and athletic directors he worked with across the Commonwealth for nearly 50 years.” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.