Burnout, Pressure and Transfers Fueling an Alarming Rate of Kentucky Football Coaching Exits

Kentucky high school football has been hit hard by coaching turnover this offseason.

Slightly more than twenty-five percent (57) of the 224 football programs in the Bluegrass advertised coaching openings this offseason.

Reportedly, the last time something similar happened was 21 years ago.

Is 2026 an anomaly? Most likely not.

Colonels_Wear_Blue on X compiled a comprehensive list of coaching changes for the past 46 years (Props to the Colonel!) and posted it on the BluegrassPreps.com forum. A review of the data sowed hat since the pandemic, the coaching departure rate hit its highest level at 46.3 coaches per year.

Coaching Turnover Reaches New Levels

“I don't think you can call it an anomaly because I think last year it was the same conversation or the year before,” said Elizabethtown head coach Ty Mattingly.

A handful of the programs that lost coaches this offseason were high-profile ones or teams that at least competed in last season’s state quarterfinals. These include Male (6A), St. X (6A), George Rogers Clark (6A), Cooper (5A), Paris (1A), Middlesboro (1A) and Newport Central Catholic (1A).

Coaches have their opinions as to why this has become increasingly common.

Pressure, Pay and Burnout

“High school football in today’s times, it is not an easy job,” said Justin Haddix, head coach of Boyle County, the 2025 4A state champions, in an email. “You have high expectations with not very much support at most places. With the time commitment, you aren’t making very much money. Then most coaches are also teaching - full load with high expectations there. Stressful job.”

Mattingly said a multitude of factors exist in the high school football coaching realm that can impact longevity and the desire to coach. He’s well qualified to speak on the topic. Mattingly has been around the sport his entire life. His father, Tim, is a longtime Bluegrass football coach.

“I think high school football is really difficult right now because you've got a generation of people my age, early to mid-30s, that are starting to become head coaches,” he said. “And then you really realize how little it pays. And then you're also looking at administration support. Thankfully, I’m in a good spot where administrators support me. But that's not the case everywhere.”

Mattingly added that family time away, and parent and community voices, can contribute to whether a coach’s experience is positive or negative.

Though it’s nearly mid-May and unlikely that more vacancies will occur, it wouldn’t be surprising if the number reached 60 in the next four weeks.

Rumors Follow Every Opening

But time of year doesn’t slow down the rumor mill, which churns 24/7.

Online chat about Beechwood head coach Jay Volker leaving the program had been circulating in recent days, due to his accepting a teaching job in another district.

The Tigers went 11-2 last year and lost in the state 2A semifinals to Owensboro Catholic.

Volker took to X to shut down speculation that had him leaving the Tigers.

“To keep communication clear, I wanted to update everyone on the meeting I had with the players this morning,” he said on X.

“I have taken a teaching position outside of the district that will still allow me to be the head football coach.

We are currently working to bring back state championship #19 to Ft. Mitchell.”

Copy that, coach.

According to the data posted by Colonels_Wear_Blue, 56 coaches vacated or were fired from their positions in 2005. And in 1997, another “banner” year, 55 changes occurred.

Knox Central High School holds the distinction with 14 personnel modifications. From 1988 to 2004, the Panthers went through eight coaches. An average of two seasons per coach.

Support Often Determines Longevity

With all that said, there are many coaches who are content and have stuck around, especially if they’ve had, as Mattingly describes, administrative support.

Kentucky Country Day head coach Matt Jones has that. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be the longest-employed football coach in Kentucky’s largest county.

“I’ve been fortunate that KCD has been incredibly supportive of me and my family, which is why I’ve stayed for 16 years,” he explained in an email. “As the longest-serving coach in Jefferson County, I’ve seen hundreds of coaches come and go locally, and that institutional support is usually the deciding factor in longevity.”

Kentucky Country Day football coach Matt Jones walks to the sideline during the Class 1A State Championship game Dec. 5, 2025. Jones, who has been at KCD for 16 years, said that "I’ve seen hundreds of coaches come and go locally, and that institutional support is usually the deciding factor in longevity.” | Chris Adams

Jones said the job is challenging enough, and if administrative support is absent, then a combination of stress and dissatisfaction can soon form.

“It’s a timely topic, and seeing nearly 60 changes this off-season is certainly significant,“ Jones said. “In my view, the turnover stems from the fact that coaching is an incredibly demanding and often thankless role. There are many non-glamorous tasks that aren't discussed when a coach first starts. Many coaches carry a full teaching load and simply lack the dedicated time during the school day to focus on the complexities of their program.”

Modern Coaching Demands Continue Growing

He further noted that if you include the difficulties of retaining assistant coaches, managing meager budgets against grand expectations, along with year-round demands to elevate a program, then it’s easy to see why high levels of burnout have occurred.

“Often, people like the ‘idea’ of being a head coach more than the actual reality of the year-round work involved,” Jones said.

And with school transfers rising and NIL seeping into high school sports, the job could get even more difficult, which will could push the number even higher.