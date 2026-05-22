Two of Massachusetts Best High School Quarterbacks Announce College Commitments

Two top Massachusetts high school quarterbacks announced their college decisions this week, as high school football in New England continues showing signs of growth.

Last year, it was Leominster Class of 2026 quarterback Osiris Lopez who committed to Coastal Carolina University, where he will play this fall.

Now, two more Massachusetts quarterbacks have come off the board with Division I commitments.

Two Quarterbacks Announce Their Decisions

Will Wood of Xaverian Brothers High School, and Peter Bourque of Tabor Academy recently announced their college decisions as well. The pair attended two of the most decorated high school football programs in the state.

Will Wood Heads to Penn State

Wood decided on May 15 that he would continue his academic and collegiate career at Penn State University. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound QB chose the Nittany Lions over schools like West Virginia, Arkansas and even Boston College.

In his senior season with Xaverian Brothers, Wood threw for 1,262 yards and 21 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception. He also rushed for 299 yards. In two postseason games, Wood passed for 351 yards and eight touchdowns to lead his team to a third straight state championship.

Wood enrolled at Xaverian Brothers in the eighth grade and led the school's freshmen team that fall. As a freshman he moved up to varsity and made one start.

Bourque Commits Early to Virginia Tech

Peter Bourque of Tabor Academy also took to X this week to announce his official college decision. He is a member of the Class of 2027. After a lengthy process for the 6-foot-4 quarterback, Bourque announced he will be continuing his career at Virginia Tech University.

Borque originally committed to the University of Michigan, but de-committed last August.

Bourque has quite a resume over his first three years of high school football. He led Tarbor to an undefeated season (9-0) in 2025. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Yea and the Class B Offensive Player of the Year. He is also a two-time New England champion.

Bourque announced his decision a day before Wood, on May 14, when he ultimately chose the Hokies over the University of Georgia. Prior to his commitment, Bourque was the highest ranked uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2027.

Massachusetts Continues Producing Talent

Wood, Bourque and Lopez are the latest examples of the growing talent pool among Massachusetts' high school quarterbacks, which is elevating the play of high school football throughout the state.