Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Lexington metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

Kentucky Country Day's defense pressured Holy Cross during the Bearcats 47-20 win in KHSAA high school football Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kenucky's top teams as No. 14 Scott County travels to face No, 9 Woodford County, and No. 5 Boyle County hosting  Lincoln County.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 37 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game,Frederick Douglass vs Bryan Station, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lincoln County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, East Carter vs Lewis County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs. Edmonson County

Anderson County vs. Collins

Bath County vs. Russell

Berea vs. Eminence

Boyd County vs. Rowan County

Boyle County vs. Lincoln County

Bracken County vs. St. Henry

Breathitt County vs. West Carter

Bryan Station vs. Frederick Douglass

Bourbon County vs. Carroll County

Casey County vs. Mercer County

Clay County vs. Knox Central

Corbin vs. Whitley County

Covington Catholic vs. Harrison County

Danville vs. Lexington Christian

East Carter vs. Lewis County

East Jessamine vs. West Jessamine

Estill County vs. Lawrence County

Frankfort vs. Sayre

Franklin County vs. Western Hills

George Rogers Clark vs. Madison Central

Harlan vs. Lynn Camp

Harlan County vs. Perry County Central

Henry Clay vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jackson County vs. Morgan County

Lafayette vs. Tates Creek

Letcher County Central vs. Powell County

Lexington Catholic vs. Bardstown

Magoffin County vs. Pike County Central

McCreary Central vs. Rockcastle County

Middlesboro vs. Williamsburg

Monroe County vs. Somerset

North Laurel vs. Pulaski County

Paris vs. Raceland

Russell County vs. Wayne County

Scott County vs. Woodford County

South Laurel vs. Southwestern

