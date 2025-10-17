Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 32 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kenucky's top teams as No. 14 Scott County travels to face No, 9 Woodford County, and No. 5 Boyle County hosting Lincoln County.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 37 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game,Frederick Douglass vs Bryan Station, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lincoln County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, East Carter vs Lewis County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs. Edmonson County
Anderson County vs. Collins
Bath County vs. Russell
Berea vs. Eminence
Boyd County vs. Rowan County
Boyle County vs. Lincoln County
Bracken County vs. St. Henry
Breathitt County vs. West Carter
Bryan Station vs. Frederick Douglass
Bourbon County vs. Carroll County
Casey County vs. Mercer County
Clay County vs. Knox Central
Corbin vs. Whitley County
Covington Catholic vs. Harrison County
Danville vs. Lexington Christian
East Carter vs. Lewis County
East Jessamine vs. West Jessamine
Estill County vs. Lawrence County
Frankfort vs. Sayre
Franklin County vs. Western Hills
George Rogers Clark vs. Madison Central
Harlan vs. Lynn Camp
Harlan County vs. Perry County Central
Henry Clay vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jackson County vs. Morgan County
Lafayette vs. Tates Creek
Letcher County Central vs. Powell County
Lexington Catholic vs. Bardstown
Magoffin County vs. Pike County Central
McCreary Central vs. Rockcastle County
Middlesboro vs. Williamsburg
Monroe County vs. Somerset
North Laurel vs. Pulaski County
Paris vs. Raceland
Russell County vs. Wayne County
Scott County vs. Woodford County
South Laurel vs. Southwestern
