Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Boyle County vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 40 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game,Jackson County vs Holmes, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Adair County vs Larue County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:

Adair County vs Larue County

Anderson County vs South Oldham

Ballard vs Boyle County

Bardstown vs Mercer County

Bath County vs Lewis County

Bell County vs McCreary Central

Berea vs Trimble County

Bourbon County vs Henry County

Bracken County vs Walton-Verona

Breathitt County vs Montgomery County

Bryan Station vs Simon Kenton

Carroll County vs Nicholas County

Casey County vs Garrard County

Clay County vs Rockcastle County

Collins vs Scott County

Danville vs Shawnee

East Jessamine vs Lafayette

Eastern vs Wayne County

Estill County vs Magoffin County

Fleming County vs Russell

Franklin County vs Lincoln County

George Rogers Clark vs West Jessamine

Green County vs Russell County

Harrison County vs Highlands

Harlan County vs South Laurel

Hazard vs Knox Central

Henry Clay vs North Bullitt

Holmes vs Jackson County

Iroquois vs Morgan County

Lynn Camp vs Middlesboro

Madison Southern vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

Metcalfe County vs Somerset

Newport vs Sayre

North Laurel vs Whitley County

Paintsville vs West Carter

Paris vs Perry County Central

Pikeville vs Powell County

Pulaski County vs South Warren

Ryle vs Tates Creek

Spencer County vs Western Hills

View full Lexington metro scoreboard

