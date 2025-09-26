Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 40 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights Boyle County vs Ballard at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 40 Lexington high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game,Jackson County vs Holmes, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Adair County vs Larue County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Lexington metro games:
Adair County vs Larue County
Anderson County vs South Oldham
Ballard vs Boyle County
Bardstown vs Mercer County
Bath County vs Lewis County
Bell County vs McCreary Central
Berea vs Trimble County
Bourbon County vs Henry County
Bracken County vs Walton-Verona
Breathitt County vs Montgomery County
Bryan Station vs Simon Kenton
Carroll County vs Nicholas County
Casey County vs Garrard County
Clay County vs Rockcastle County
Collins vs Scott County
Danville vs Shawnee
East Jessamine vs Lafayette
Eastern vs Wayne County
Estill County vs Magoffin County
Fleming County vs Russell
Franklin County vs Lincoln County
George Rogers Clark vs West Jessamine
Green County vs Russell County
Harrison County vs Highlands
Harlan County vs South Laurel
Hazard vs Knox Central
Henry Clay vs North Bullitt
Holmes vs Jackson County
Iroquois vs Morgan County
Lynn Camp vs Middlesboro
Madison Southern vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
Metcalfe County vs Somerset
Newport vs Sayre
North Laurel vs Whitley County
Paintsville vs West Carter
Paris vs Perry County Central
Pikeville vs Powell County
Pulaski County vs South Warren
Ryle vs Tates Creek
Spencer County vs Western Hills
